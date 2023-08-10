Without a band — or even a CD player — to help, Delia Palenzuela made do.
An educator in the state’s prison system, Palenzuela hummed “Pomp and Circumstance” as her students filed into the room for their high school equivalency certificate graduation ceremony.
The 10 men wearing black caps and gowns over orange prison clothes smiled proudly as they took their seats in plastic chairs on one side of a podium at the Penitentiary of New Mexico. Corrections Department administrators settled into chairs on the other side of the aisle.
The graduates had been given permission to invite two family members each, administrators said. But many loved ones live hours away, and none attended the ceremony.
After an invocation by chaplain Robert Ortiz and a short speech by an administrator, the men were given permission to move the tassels on their mortarboards from right to left.
From start to finish, it lasted less than 10 minutes. But for the graduates, some of whom could trace their criminal history to their inability to graduate from high school, the achievement has been a long time coming. And for the Corrections Department, it’s a sign its up-and-down efforts to help educate inmates are finally paying off.
Patrick Burgess, a 31-year-old father of four from Clovis whose rap sheet is long, said he dropped out of high school just shy of completing the 11th grade.
A decade later, his priorities have changed.
“I told myself and my kids I would do everything I could to get my GED,” he said. “My son is in the process of getting his diploma right now. We were in a race to see who could do it first.”
Burgess won.
Getting an equivalency certificate, he said, is a sign of success he’s longed for. Since starting the program earlier this year, he’s become a mentor to other inmates seeking educational success.
“It really boosted my confidence,” he said.
Burgess’ grandmother Darla Lambert said in a phone interview her grandson’s accomplishment allows him to realize something she’s always known.
“He just couldn’t believe that he’s as smart as he is,” she said. “And it makes me feel good to know that now he has a little inkling of what I’ve known all along — that he has a brain and he can use it.”
Another inmate, Jason Stalter, said one of the main reasons he enrolled in the equivalency course was to earn the 60-day good-time credit inmates get for obtaining the certificate.
Stalter said he also dropped out of high school, in the 10th grade, and later earned what was then called a General Equivalency Degree and a bachelor’s degree in surveying and mapping. But somewhere along the way, the paperwork for his GED, which he earned in 1987, had gotten lost, so he decided to earn it again.
Stalter, 55, said pursuing education in prison also helped him connect with his son — now a college graduate — who he’d raised since the boy was 4 years old.
“I always wondered: ‘Are you proud of your dad?’ ” Stalter said Thursday, fighting back emotion. “So, yes, it was for me. But it was more for him.”
Stalter was so inspired by the experience, he has gotten permission to start an entrepreneurial group to help teach other inmates skills needed to go into business for themselves.
After filing past Ortiz for a congratulatory fist bump, the graduates spilled into a side yard to pose for pictures taken by staffers eager to highlight a bright moment in an environment one of the men said can often be quite “dark.”
Back inside, the graduates lined up for cake and ice cream — a rare treat — and homemade Filipino-style egg rolls prepared by Palenzuela’s husband and co-teacher Rosauro Palenzuela.
“We really try our best,” Delia Palenzuela said in a phone interview following the ceremony.
Palenzuela said she’s worked at the prison for 10 years and has seen how difficult — and rewarding — gaining an education can be for those in the prison system.
“It’s really a tough job actually,” she said.
Some of the inmates are mandated to complete the certificate program, she said. “Not all will be cooperative or listen to you, so you need a way of really convincing them. Because these guys are smart; they can tell if you do not care. But if you really care for them, after gaining their trust and respect that is the time that they cooperate, based on my experience.
“I’ve been working one on one with students. I have students who do not know their math. They do not know how to read. They do not know how to spell. So I sit beside them, and go from one student to another and they see that I care.”
The program’s graduation is a success story in a field the state Corrections Department has not always mastered. Earlier this year, the Legislative Finance Committee gave the agency poor marks in education and programming.
The committee put the program in the red — using a rating system that includes red, yellow and green — but upgraded the rating to the yellow by early June, writing the department’s reentry program had “massively increased the number of inmates who earned a high school equivalency.”
Updated statistics indicate the agency’s performance in the area improved dramatically over the past two quarters.
While 15 inmates earned the certificate statewide in the first quarter of this year, and only six earned it in the second quarter, the committee reported, 71 students obtained the certificate in the third quarter — “suggesting the agency may be able to reach its target [of 165] this year.”
Data provided by a spokeswoman shows the Corrections Department has surpassed the goal since that report. More than 180 inmates had completed the program as of Wednesday, according to an email statement from spokeswoman Brittany Roembach.
“The Corrections Department placed an increased focus on teacher instructional hours, more use of tablets, and a key partnership with the New Mexico Higher Education Department to provide training opportunities benefiting both staff and students,” Roembach wrote.
The tablets, also called “study buddies,” are electronic devices that allow inmates to work on their studies independently.
Deputy Director of Adult Prisons James Yates said in a phone interview Thursday he attributes some of the results to new leadership in the reentry division and to a change in the wait time for testing results.
In the past, Yates said, the department sometimes had to wait as long as four months to get test results back from the company that processed them, which sometimes discouraged inmates in the program.
“They new company provides test results much more quickly,” he said, which keeps students on track and lets them know the areas they need to focus on.
“I really think this will be the new norm,” Yates said of the higher numbers of certificates.