Without a band — or even a CD player — to help, Delia Palenzuela made do.

An educator in the state’s prison system, Palenzuela hummed “Pomp and Circumstance” as her students filed into the room for their high school equivalency certificate graduation ceremony.

The 10 men wearing black caps and gowns over orange prison clothes smiled proudly as they took their seats in plastic chairs on one side of a podium at the Penitentiary of New Mexico. Corrections Department administrators settled into chairs on the other side of the aisle.

081023 jw prison grad5.jpg

Ten inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico received their high school equivalency certificates Thursday during a ceremony at the prison. “It really boosted my confidence,” one inmate said.
081023 jw prison grad2.jpg

Jason Stalter, 55, right, sheds a few tears as he and nine other inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico, wearing a cap and gown over their orange jumpsuits, get their high school equivalency certificate Thursday at the prison. "This is surreal for me," Stalter said.
081023 jw prison grad3.jpg

Clutching his GED diploma, Christopher Fernandez waits in line to get a picture taken to send home to family Thursday after he and 9 other inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico received their high school equivalency certificate during a short ceremony at the prison.

Recommended for you