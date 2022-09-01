Advocates for the incarcerated and at least one inmate who has launched a so-far unsuccessful effort to force an investigation into conditions at Northeastern New Mexico Correctional Facility say understaffing at the prison is leading to dangerous conditions and abusive treatment of inmates.

“Through numerous and unrelenting acts of dangerous and grotesque mismanagement [New Mexico Corrections Department] and [Warden Mark Gentry] are deliberately causing an escalating pattern of group prison violence,” inmate David Peterson wrote in a June 1 motion. “Such is a precursor to dangerous and possibly deadly prison riots and more violence.”

New Mexico Prison and Jails project director Steven Allen said Thursday the nonprofit — which advocates for better conditions for New Mexico prisoners — has received multiple complaints about conditions at the prison in Clayton, which had been run by a private prison operator before the state took it over last year.

