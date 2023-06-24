The New Mexico Corrections Department agreed in January to pay $330,000 to settle two lawsuits brought by a former inmate who had accused officials of retaliation after she asked a lawyer to help her get medical care while she was pregnant in prison.
She was in shackles as she returned to prison from a hospital following a surgery, the woman claimed in one of her complaints. The Corrections Department then accused her of harming her unborn baby by playing horseshoes and docked her 30 days of her “good time” credit.
When attorneys tried to investigate her ordeal, Tiffany Halona alleged in one of her lawsuits, the department refused to produce records documenting the actions. The 2019 complaint accused the agency of violating the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act, including by denying Halona access to a policy on shackling pregnant inmates.
“Defendant’s explanation for the denial is that the policy is confidential by order of the Secretary,” the lawsuit stated.
Civil rights attorneys and advocates with the American Civil Liberties Union and New Mexico Prison and Jail Project said the Corrections Department is one of the biggest offenders in the state when it comes to lack of compliance with the public records law. The agency, they said, has a practice of creating policies deeming records confidential — including other policies — which is one of many ways it shields from public view what happens inside prison walls.
They can list numerous reasons why lack of access to corrections records is troubling, from concerns about the health and safety of inmates to the high costs to New Mexico taxpayers for litigation over unfilled records requests.
“It seems very wasteful to spend all this money fighting these IPRA lawsuits rather than just giving us the documents,” said Alexandra Freedman Smith, a civil rights attorney. “They end up having to give them over anyway, and in the meantime, the department has had to pay sanctions, damages, attorney’s fees and their own contract attorneys who they hire to defend these cases.”
Halona’s attorney, Ryan Villa, offered a possible motive for what he and others said they believe is an intentional effort to block information.
“The courts have said one of the primary purposes of IPRA in the prison context is to prevent harm to inmates,” he said. “Corrections doing everything they can to stifle access to these records kind of tells you what their motives are: to hide misconduct and prevent light being shone on what’s going on in the prisons.”
The Corrections Department provided little response to the accusations. Spokeswoman Carmelina Hart confirmed she received a June 16 email from The New Mexican requesting an interview with the agency’s records custodian but did not set up an interview or respond to several other calls and emails.
After the newspaper reached out to the Governor’s Office for comment, Corrections Department administrative analyst Anisa Griego-Quintana responded with an email late Friday afternoon, writing Hart had “left” the agency Tuesday. The records custodian was “not available,” she wrote.
“We work very hard to meet IPRA timelines,” Griego-Quintana wrote in response to questions about the agency’s compliance with the records law and the criticism it faces. “Stringent review, dealing with inmates’ personal and confidential files takes time to ensure we are answering the request while protecting our population we are responsible for.”
It’s unclear how many requests for records the agency receives. The New Mexican filed a request June 8 seeking IPRA requests filed in the first half of 2023; the records have not yet been provided.
Lawsuits pending against the Corrections Department accuse the agency of using several tactics to shirk its responsibilities under the records law:
- Directing people seeking public records to private companies that provide services in prisons through state contracts. Such firms often argue they aren’t subject to the law.
- Overly redacting and underdelivering requested documents.
- Repeatedly citing a need for more time to provide requested documents.
- Providing no response to a request.
Steven Allen, director of the Prison and Jail Project, which represents inmates in legal actions, said the nonprofit often receives partial responses to records requests — only to learn after a lawsuit is filed the department has more documents it failed to provide.
“We’ll get some records, often the ones that make the Corrections Department look the best,” he said, and then learn through the legal evidence-sharing process many more documents were withheld.
The New Mexico Sunshine Portal shows the department agreed in March to pay $30,000 to settle a 2021 IPRA lawsuit the organization had filed on behalf of two former inmates over the agency’s refusal to provide records regarding a massive rodent infestation at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility, a women’s prison near Grants.
“There were a large number of documents that showed the infestation was real and the department wasn’t doing anything about it,” Allen said.
Corrections officials produced invoices from pest control companies in response to a November 2020 request, but Allen said the nonprofit later learned the agency had conducted its own investigation into the infestation and was “hiding major pieces of the puzzle.”
“What they hid was internal documents showing women had been fed food with rodent feces in it and all the inmate grievances about it,” Allen said. He also suspects the department has destroyed evidence in some cases, he added.
“Our concern is they aren’t just hiding stuff,” he said. “Sometimes stuff just disappears, and that is concerning.”
Allen added, “We had to fight tooth and nail through the discovery process. It was the most obvious violation of IPRA, and the judge saw it that way.”
State District Judge Matthew Wilson wrote in an August 2022 order the department had violated the law.
People who frequently seek records from the department say it continues to violate the law, even after adverse court rulings and costly settlements.
“It’s just the way they do business,” Allen said. “They are habitually not complying with IPRA.”
When the department isn’t actively obstructing the public’s access to public records, advocates say, it is passively violating the law.
Attorney Kenneth Stalter, who has two lawsuits pending against the department, said it is “overly deferential” to contractors, such as private prison operators and companies that provide medical services for inmates. Many of the contractors have argued they don’t have to follow the state law.
Stalter acknowledged the agency, like many government entities throughout the state, might not have adequate staffing to keep up with a growing number of records requests.
“I don’t want to say it’s the volume of requests” creating a logjam, he said, “because everyone has a right to request public records.”
Rather, he said, “It’s a policy choice: Are they hiring people to work these up and make sure they are followed through on?”
Attorney Kate Loew said the department’s behavior has been particularly “egregious” over the past year.
“Are they complying with the basic requirement that you have a designated records custodian? I can’t tell,” she said. “Brian Fitzgerald is the person listed on the website, and I think he left in about August of last year.”
That was true as recently as Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the department wrote in an email Friday the agency had since updated its website to show Leslie Garcia is the current records custodian.
Freedman Smith, the civil rights attorney, said the department’s routine failure to comply with the records law has real-world consequences for inmates and the general public.
“It certainly affects our clients in the sense they can’t get records they need to pursue a lawsuit or know, for example, why they were disciplined,” she said. “It causes a major delay when you have to actually have a lawsuit under IPRA before you can even find out the evidence.”
Time is important, she said, because of statutes of limitations for civil complaints.
“Secondly, the impact to the community is that these are expensive to litigate,” Freedman Smith said.
“You have a number of these cases going at all times,” she said.
Allen said there are larger implications for society as a whole when prison records are shielded from view.
“It really does get to the root of why mass incarceration continues to exist in the United States,” he said.
“Because these systems are so hidden from public view, people can just not think about them and the officials within them get comfortable with being able to operate outside the light of public scrutiny — and they get away with it.”