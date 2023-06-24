The New Mexico Corrections Department agreed in January to pay $330,000 to settle two lawsuits brought by a former inmate who had accused officials of retaliation after she asked a lawyer to help her get medical care while she was pregnant in prison.

She was in shackles as she returned to prison from a hospital following a surgery, the woman claimed in one of her complaints. The Corrections Department then accused her of harming her unborn baby by playing horseshoes and docked her 30 days of her “good time” credit.

When attorneys tried to investigate her ordeal, Tiffany Halona alleged in one of her lawsuits, the department refused to produce records documenting the actions. The 2019 complaint accused the agency of violating the state’s Inspection of Public Records Act, including by denying Halona access to a policy on shackling pregnant inmates.

