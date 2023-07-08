editor's pick Injuries reported in crash near Cordova The New Mexican Nathan Lederman Author email Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Updated 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning near Cordova, according to New Mexico State Police.State police responded to the crash on N.M. 76 around 9:45 a.m. Officer Wilson Silver wrote in an email the medical conditions of those injured were unknown Saturday afternoon.Further details on the incident were not available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nathan Lederman Author email Follow Nathan Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFormer city of Santa Fe IT director accused of sexual misconductFolk Art Market's debut in Railyard Park: praise and worriesFemale inmate died at Santa Fe County jail SaturdayPancake attendance booms at Plaza as Santa Fe celebrates Fourth of JulyProposed slogan on caboose concerns some of its fansA stellar 'Dutchman' docks in Santa FeCity sees International Folk Art Market as beginning of events in RailyardInternational Folk Art Market going bigger as it kicks off in RailyardHigh water wreaks havoc at Abiquiú, Cochiti recreation areasAttorney: Rio Arriba County jury awards $485M in lawsuit alleging child sex abuse Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Phill Casaus Spanish Market's new head says he'll have patience, persistence Building Santa Fe Kitec piping in your house? Be ready for trouble Ringside Seat State Supreme Court rings up a win for fair play Rescue Report Ordeal over missing cat teaches lesson about microchipping