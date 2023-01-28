A woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Fe alleging negligence in failing to maintain a pedestrian crosswalk after she was hit by a vehicle in April 2021.
According to the complaint, filed Wednesday in First District Court by Megan Deissinger, the crossing lights for the Santa Fe Rail Trail crossing near the intersection of Rodeo Road and Galisteo Road did not light up when she pressed the button, leading to her getting hit.
The driver told police he "did not see any yellow flashing lights on the crosswalk turn on" when he proceeded through the pedestrian intersection and he said Deissinger ran into the intersection, according to a police report. Deissinger told police she pushed the crosswalk button and thought traffic was slowing down to let her cross.
Both of the witnesses interviewed said the driver didn't slow down, although one witness told police she saw the flashing lights. Officer Justin Apodaca, who was one of the officers to respond to the scene, wrote in his supplemental report he tested the lights and observed them to be working properly.
Deissinger was crossing Rodeo Road with her dog in the crosswalk when she was struck by a man driving a Ford Expedition.
According to the lawsuit, Deissinger pressed the button to activate the crosswalk signal but "was hit by the car due to the fact that the crosswalk sign did not light up when she crossed the road."
Among other injuries causing "temporary and permanent disability," the collision left Deissinger with broken bones in her leg, her complaint states. She is seeking "an amount to be determined at trial" for medical expenses, loss of wages and other injuries. Deissinger alleged the city failed to "maintain the crosswalk in a reasonably safe condition" or to "warn of the dangerous condition of the non-functional crosswalk sign."
Her complaint alleges — in addition to the nonfunctional warning lights — the painted crossing was faded, the crosswalk was maintained too close to a railroad crossing and the city failed to install a "hybrid light system," which is required pursuant to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
The driver who struck Deissinger was not cited for any violation. Another driver who witnessed the crash said he saw Deissinger push the button and he stopped.
"He told me he came to a stop and the SUV [driver] must not have been paying attention because it just blew through," Officer Richard Johnson wrote in his police report. "Witness #1 said he saw her bounce off the vehicle."
A second witness told police she was "on the other side of the railroad tracks and saw the flashing lights [turn on]. She said she saw that the pedestrian was going to cross and then saw her bounce off of the car," which, she said, "didn't slow down at all."
In his report, Johnson wrote pedestrian error contributed to the crash and says he cited Deissinger for "pedestrian obedience to a traffic control device."
City officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.