A woman has filed a lawsuit against the city of Santa Fe alleging negligence in failing to maintain a pedestrian crosswalk after she was hit by a vehicle in April 2021.

According to the complaint, filed Wednesday in First District Court by Megan Deissinger, the crossing lights for the Santa Fe Rail Trail crossing near the intersection of Rodeo Road and Galisteo Road did not light up when she pressed the button, leading to her getting hit.

The driver told police he "did not see any yellow flashing lights on the crosswalk turn on" when he proceeded through the pedestrian intersection and he said Deissinger ran into the intersection, according to a police report. Deissinger told police she pushed the crosswalk button and thought traffic was slowing down to let her cross.

