TAOS — A man who injured himself May 3 in the Rio Grande Gorge while he was hiking from Manby Hot Springs was rescued Tuesday by two law enforcement officers who had stayed overnight with him in the canyon and a Bernalillo County rescue crew who lifted him out using a helicopter.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the 50-year-old man suffered a leg injury after he lost his backpack May 3. He spent the night in the gorge wearing only shorts and a T-shirt, Hogrefe said.
Undersheriff Steve Miera and Deputy Joey Graves climbed down Monday to find him unable to walk and in the beginning stages of hypothermia.
The sheriff contacted several regional agencies requesting an air rescue, but none was able to get a helicopter to Taos County before nightfall.
Temperatures at the bottom of the gorge dropped as low as 28 degrees, Hogrefe estimated, as Miera and Graves built a fire and provided the injured man with blankets to stay warm.
On Tuesday morning, a helicopter from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office hovered over the canyon and lowered a medic to the injured man, who was fitted in a harness and then lifted to an ambulance waiting above, Hogrege said.
While the man was cold and required treatment for his leg injury, neither he nor the officers who hiked in to reach him were seriously injured in the incident, the sheriff said.
Hogrefe credited multiple agencies for assisting in the rescue mission, including Taos County Emergency Services, Taos Search and Rescue, the Taos Volunteer Fire Department and New Mexico State Police.
“This was a tremendous operation that took multiple agencies and resources to complete in the most efficient and safe manner possible,” he said.
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of the Santa Fe New Mexican.
