They follow you into the house.
They fly or crawl into the ventilation system of your car.
They cluster by the dozens, or even hundreds, sometimes looking like a big, breathing mold stain on the wall.
Miller moths. They're just, well, pests.
And they're just, well, everywhere.
That's because the combination of a fairly moist 2019 and the right temperature and climate conditions have attracted them to the region in an "outbreak," said John Formby, the forest health program manager for the state Forestry Division.
And like it or not, they're going be around for at least a couple of more weeks, mating and nectaring, until they die off, get eaten or fly back to the eastern part of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, where they lay eggs. When their offspring blossom into moths, they head west for food and mating.
Once here, the moths tend to find a dark place to hide and sleep all day — like under your garbage cans or in your car engine or in a nook or cranny of some window frame — and then come out at night to fly and forage.
Here's the bad news: If they somehow make a wrong turn into your house or apartment, or you open the door and they sail in, Formby said, they become disoriented.
"They get lost because they took a wrong turn," he said.
On the other hand, they do not carry disease, Formby said, and they're not the type of moth that will get into your clothes closet and start shredding your new camel hair jacket.
Meanwhile, they provide food fodder for birds, who see them as delicacies.
Though the Miller moths are not by nature destructive to flowers and vegetables, Formby said the Army cutworm — the immature form of the moths — can effectively cut off the roots of plants and vegetables, killing them.
He said certain areas of New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming play summer host to the Miller moth on an annual basis, but this year in particular seems to be busy in the region. The last arrival on this level may have been in 2012.
"They're just kind of a pest,” he said. "But if we have a dry year or a really bad winter, they're probably not going to come back next year like this."
The male moths die shortly after mating. The females die shortly after laying eggs.
And hopefully, within the next two weeks, many of the Miler moths, seeking flowers at a higher elevation, will start moving up the mountain and away from Santa Fe proper.
The black bears up there will like that, Formby said, as do their relatives, the grizzly bears, in Yellowstone National Park, where the Miller moths also go in the summer.
"The moths hide under rocks during the day because they don't like the sun, and the bears roll the rocks over and eat them," he said. "Bears like to diet on them."
And though the Miller moths are not as attracted to light as other types of moths, Formby said leaving your outdoor porch light on all night could backfire.
"They'll be waiting for you by the door when you open it," he said.
