A 2-year-old family member of a Santa Fe police officer was shot and killed in Rio Rancho on Wednesday morning.
Rio Rancho police officers were called to a shooting in the Enchanted Hills subdivision where they discovered the child with a gunshot wound, according to a report by KOB-TV.
Lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful, according to the report.
Santa Fe police interim Chief Paul Joye confirmed the child was a family member of an officer in the department.
"The Santa Fe Police Department is aware of an incident involving a firearm that occurred at the home of one of our employees on December 8, 2021, resulting in the tragic death of a young child," Joye said in a statement. "This is still an open and active investigation by the Rio Rancho Police Department."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
