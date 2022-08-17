bobcat bite building

Bobcat Bite, a once-popular restaurant on Old Las Vegas Highway, closed in January, six months after reopening under new ownership.

For many restaurant owners in New Mexico, the 2020s have been more devastating than a kitchen grease fire. 

The pandemic hit the restaurant business particularly hard, according to new data released this week by the New Mexico Restaurant Association. Using gross receipts reports from December 2019 through December 2021, the association says the state lost nearly 1,100 full-service restaurants in that time.

Carol Wight, executive director of the restaurant association, said the figure is 18 percent of the 5,775 dining establishments in operation in December 2019. 

