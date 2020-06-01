Wait, wait, wait.
That’s what Eli Gutierrez had been doing since he turned 21 during the COVID-19 shutdown.
His first chance to sit down inside a restaurant for his first beer took him to Mariscos Costa Azul with Annia Apodaca.
“This is my first beer ever in my life,” Gutierrez said. “We’re happy to be out again. Seems like forever.”
“Be back to a normal life,” Apodaca added. “It’s been a long time.”
The lunch crowd on the first day of indoor restaurant dining didn’t exactly reveal a rush for some dining rooms in Santa Fe. The Teahouse had bustling noon hour outdoor business, but inside was empty. Fiesta Oaxaca served a single table into the 2 p.m. hour Monday.
Yamas Greek Rotisserie owner Justin Salazar said he had a dozen indoor tables filled in the noon hour, but by 1 p.m., the crowd was gone.
“A lot of our business today is still carryout,” Salazar said. “We have loyal customers. Our landlord worked with us. That was nice.”
But as New Mexico restaurants began to find their footing at 50 percent occupancy, it’s apparent some have been left behind. New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight has said in the past week that 6 percent of the state’s restaurants likely did not survive the two-month shutdown that started March 23 per a public health order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The association printed out placards with the New Mexico Restaurant Promise many restaurants have posted at their entrances. They address sanitizing and social distance as “our promise to you,” emphasizing “staff will wear face coverings at all times.”
The promise goes both ways, with the document asking diners to stay away if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and asking people to wear masks when entering or exiting the building. It’s OK, however, to drop the mask when seated at a table.
Restaurateurs note the challenges they face didn’t magically go away Monday.
“It’s going to be hard” at 50 percent capacity, Mariscos Costa Azul owner Jose Ortega said. “All the bills are still pretty much the same. They don’t go way, way down.”
Ortega said Mariscos can survive “a couple months” only half-full. He said we was within a month or so of trouble with just takeout and delivery.
At Los Potrillos, owner Gustavo Tapia described the closure as “horrible,” adding takeout options never really took hold.
“We were probably a month away, and that would have been it,” he said.
Adrian Anaya, visiting Santa Fe from Minnesota as he does once a year, was in the opening stages of devouring a massive shrimp cocktail at Los Potrillos. An opening, he said, came just in time.
“You can’t take that home,” Anaya said of his meal. “It’s been a long time [since dining in]. I did a lot of take-away. This is more social.”
Across town, Anthony Feliz sat inside at The Burrito Company with Viciney Corichi and their baby Sebastian, who was born during the coronavirus closures. They, too, couldn’t wait to have a dine-in experience.
“I’ve been waiting for going to this open stage,” Feliz said. “It’s more secure. It feels better.”
The takeout business was very slow for Alberto Lopez, owner of Fiesta Oaxaca, which opened last year and was looking to solidify its business.
“People like to eat here, not takeout,” Lopez said. “Last year, we filled the place in June and July. Maybe 50 percent is OK.”
Lopez said he did get financial help from the federal Paycheck Protection Program but still used the word “terrible” to describe his financial situation.
“Not good,” he added.
