Sandy Harris, left, and Jonnette Paddy with Indigenous Women Rising talk about abortion access and reproductive health with attendees at the Women Are Sacred conference June 27 in Albuquerque.

 Noel Lyn Smith/News21

ALBUQUERQUE — Rachael Lorenzo calls it their “auntie laugh,” a powerful chuckle that lasts long and fills any space. Aunties are prominent figures in Indigenous culture who offer comfort when one needs help.

Aunties answer the phone when no one else does.

That’s what Lorenzo, who is Mescalero Apache, Laguna and Xicana, does as founder of Indigenous Women Rising, a national fund that covers the costs of abortions — and the traditional ceremonies that follow — for Indigenous people.

This report is part of “America After Roe,” an examination of the impact of the reversal of Roe v. Wade on health care, culture, policy and people, produced by Carnegie-Knight News21.

