Indigenous ancestral area near Albuquerque to be federally protected
By Scott Wyland
Sep 18, 2023

The Interior Department announced a plan Monday to protect more than 4,000 acres in an Indigenous placitas area known as Buffalo Tract, partly by barring new oil drilling and mining for 50 years.It would safeguard sacred tribal lands in Sandoval County, boost local recreational opportunities and support vital wildlife habitat, agency officials said in a statement. Aside from encompassing ancestral lands for the San Felipe and Santa Ana pueblos, the area is popular for hiking, camping, sightseeing and hunting. "Today we're responding to call from tribes, elected leaders, and community members who want to see these public lands protected," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. A 90-day public comment period began Monday and will run through Dec. 13. This is a developing story. Check back for details.