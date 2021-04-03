The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department has established a new Indigenous Youth Council to hold listening sessions with state leaders.
Since starting in February, the council has discussed higher education resources, behavioral and mental health needs for tribal communities as well as intertribal connection between the state's nations, tribes, and pueblos.
“Our department is proud to stand up this Indigenous Youth Council,” Secretary Lynn Trujillo said in a news release. “We look forward to hearing and learning from the next generation of tribal leadership.”
The members include:
- Jeremy Begay, a member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe who studies nursing at New Mexico State University.
- Triston B. Black, a member of the Navajo Nation and an emerging artist in moccasin-making and silversmithing.
- Alysia Coriz, a University of New Mexico graduate from Kewa Pueblo and also serves as the co-chairwoman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors Youth Committee.
- Reniah Manygoats, a junior in high school from Newcomb who resides in Shiprock.
- Shayna Naranjo, a senior at Stanford University from the Pueblo of Santa Clara who also serves as a co-chairwoman for the All Pueblo Council of Governors Youth Committee.
- Trinity Roybal, a junior at Santa Fe Waldorf School from P’osuwageh Owingeh.
- Kaylee Wood, a member of the Jicarilla Apache Nation who studies nursing at the University of New Mexico.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.