Baljot Singh said he and his father had worked hard to build up India Palace after his father purchased the restaurant in 2013.
They saw say their efforts torn apart Monday following a racist attack that caused an estimated $100,000 in damages.
The unknown vandal or vandals damaged the kitchen, dining room and storage area. They destroyed bottles of wine, broke tables, and shattered glasses and dishes. They also spray-painted walls and artwork with racist remarks directed at the restaurant's Sikh owners.
The incident, which Santa Fe police have labeled a hate crime, has devastated the Singh family and left the community shocked and outraged.
"This is our livelihood, you know," Baljot Singh said. "And seeing it torn down and vandalized, it hurt. It truly broke our heart."
Singh's friend Cameron Brown said he reported the incident to police around 1 p.m. Monday after owner Baljit Singh called to alert him about the attack.
"As soon as I walked into the door, I saw the buffet laying on the ground, busted open. On the door, I saw white supremacist stuff," Brown said. " 'Go back home.' 'Go back to your country.' "
The words "Trump 2020" and racial slurs were spray-painted around the restaurant, he said.
Singh and Brown have been using the restaurant for the last five weeks as a place to prepare food and care packages for people in the homeless community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The vandal or vandals destroyed these supplies, leaving packaged goods strewn across the restaurant's dining room.
Baljit Singh said it was the first time he had faced such an incident at India Palace, which has been operating just a block off the Plaza on Don Gaspar Avenue for some 30 years.
While he was dismayed by the destruction, Singh said, he also was upset about the more than three hours it took for Santa Fe police to respond to a report of the crime.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said the delay was due to officers responding to a report of a robbery about 20 minutes earlier in the 1000 block of Velarde Street, off Agua Fría Street.
The crime at India Palace is considered a burglary because someone broke in and damaged property, Joye said, while a robbery involves force or the threat of force or violence.
"We have to prioritize life over property, and a robbery is a crime against a person," Joye said. "That's an immediate threat to life."
He said the attack at India Palace is considered a hate crime, which is not a separate charge. Rather, it is label police use when the motivation for a crime is based on factors such as a person's race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity, Joye said.
Under New Mexico law, the hate crime label can lead to enhanced penalties.
The Sikh Coalition, a civil liberties and advocacy organization based in New York, released a statement Tuesday morning saying the FBI, as well as local and state government leaders, are part of a task force looking into the attack.
The FBI did not confirm its involvement in a task force.
But Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the agency's office in Albuquerque, said it has offered its assistance to local police.
"If in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate," Fisher said.
The India Palace attack has been widely condemned by public officials and advocacy organizations. It comes amid heightened awareness of racial issues in the state and across the nation following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
Demonstrations have been held in New Mexico in support of the national Black Lives Matter movement, which is calling for defunding police and for an end to systemic racism. Indigenous advocacy groups also have called for the removal of monuments they decry as racist.
Other groups have pushed back against the Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's plan to remove some monuments from downtown sites.
The obelisk on the Plaza, a war monument that was the focus of a protest last week, was tagged with graffiti Monday.
Webber addressed the racial attack on India Palace in a statement Tuesday morning, calling the hate crime "sickening and appalling."
"We need to stand up as a community and denounce this despicable act," Webber said. "We will find whoever did it and punish them to the full extent of the law.
"The Singhs are a long-standing Sikh family that has used its own resources to feed homeless Santa Feans through the goodness of their hearts," he continued. "For them to be attacked this way breaks our hearts."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham posted a Twitter message Tuesday morning saying she had spoken with Baljit Singh and "let him know that our community is with him."
"We will not stand for such hatred in New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said.
City Councilor Signe Lindell arrived at the restaurant early Tuesday afternoon and said the vandalism would be discussed at Wednesday's council meeting.
"People are heartbroken about this," Lindell said. "Just heartbroken. I mean, it's kind of this step into a place that we just don't even want to imagine."
The Anti-Defamation League's Mountain States Region released a statement Tuesday saying the organization was "deeply disturbed" by the incident.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations also condemned the attack.
“No community should ever experience this disgusting bigotry and racism," said Sim Singh, senior manager of policy and advocacy at the Sikh Coalition.
"These racist acts are meant to divide us, but we are strongest when we stand together," he added.
Support for the restaurant has poured in from the community. Many people stopped by the restaurant Tuesday afternoon to leave bouquets of flowers, cards, notes saying they wanted to help clean up the damage and even cash.
Multiple fundraising campaigns also have been launched to aid India Palace. A GoFundMe campaign started by fellow Indian restaurant Paper Dosa had raised nearly $57,000 by Tuesday evening.
In all, the campaigns had raised more than $100,000.
Some people were posting messages on social media questioning whether the attack was a hoax. Brown said he had seen such comments.
"I wish this was not real. I wish this was not happening, but it's happening," he said.
Brown and Baljot Singh said they do not know who is responsible for the attack. They cited a violent incident Thursday involving an armed man who had parked in the restaurant's reserved spots in a city lot, though it was unclear if the altercation was related to the break-in.
Brown said he had left a note on the man's car, asking him not to park there again.
Later in the day, when Brown was inside the restaurant speaking with a customer on the phone, he could hear the man yelling at Baljit Singh, he said. He went outside to intervene.
"It just gets worse and worse, and he decides he's going to try and fight with me and then he tries to pull out his gun," Brown said.
Sikhs, members of a South Asian religion, have faced increased discrimination since 9/11. The FBI's 2018 report on hate crimes found there was a 200 percent increase in anti-Sikh incidents from the previous year.
Baljot Singh said he was often bullied in school for wearing a turban while he was growing up and has "been called a lot of nasty things, and it just wasn't right."
"A lot of people are not educated about what the Sikh culture is and they need to be," he said.
I absolutely love all the theories being tossed around this incident. Bottom line is that there is no excuse for this restaurant to have been vandalized. Whoever is responsible are ignorant racist, sick individuals. I hope they are identified and protected. They are obviously predators who thrive on placing fear into minorities. Gutless.
Correction. Prosecuted not protected.
I heard the the vandals got in through the restaurant's garage door that had a hangman noose dangling from the top. Why do intolerant libs like Mr. K sound so angry all the time. It's the Bubba Jussie show!
More likely misguided teenagers. Although, had they spray-painted "Biden 2020" on the wall it would be middle-aged Santa Fe hippies for sure!
This seems like another Jussie Smollett incident.
I'm no Private Eye, but yeah, why not prey on the inflammed white folk who are feeling guilty for being white and have money to pump into a restaurant's re-modeling.
I must have missed the part where the vandal's skin color is white. There was a camera? Or are people just assuming that their skin color is white?
You see reactions like this to hate-groups behavior in all social media. It couldn't possible be what it seems--must be a false flag operation. That's why the perpetrators spray-painted "Trump 2020," just to confuse us, because, of course, they are anti-Trump. And that's why they spray painted "F**k ISIS", because they are pro-ISIS. Garbage.
jeff jones- Are you now accusing India Palace owner Bajit Singh of falsely reporting vandalism?
By your perspective, this is fraud, perhaps a 'false flag op,' perpetuated to foster continued unrest, formented at least in part by an immigrant of color.
Is that your claim, jeff jones?
being in one of the most expensive property location you would think they would have camera footage.
Bingo kyle renfro!
Regardless of who committed this atrocious act of vandalism, we can only hope they're prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is appalling and barbaric no matter who did it.
Jeff I agree there is something up someones sleeve, why did Webber go to all this effort for 100 signature petition they say"if it doesn't make sense its probably a lie"
Interesting way the New Mex covered the two incidents. Here, immediately a headline goes up "Vandals strike...". In the case of the obelisk, its "obelisk is spray painted". Gee, does anyone besides me see a double standard?
The only group I know that has a very strong history of this type of action is ANTIFA, the Civil Guard are a law and order group, Cowboys are just good ole boys that want to see Trump win, not even close. It is someone that wants to see the unrest continue..
Hey there fascist, my neighborhood’s senior citizen group is more organized than “ANTIFA“.
ANTIFA are fascist they just don't know it.
true
Richard Reinders- "The only group I know that has a very strong history of this type of action is ANTIFA" Really, when? The Antifa movement has some folks clearly round the bend, and some who are very militant opposing Fascism. I know of no instance of Antifa related false flag, racist or xenophobic actions similar to the horrific attack on the India Palace.
In terms of provocateurs who 'want to see the unrest continue,' perhaps you are thinking of the right wing Boogaloo Movement, which saw the killing of two law enforcement officers in California, as well as a thwarted plot in Nevada.
Please show us any proof of your allegations that Antifa has committed such acts, or admit that your were wrong.
Perhaps you are all about scoring political points on behalf of the right, Republicans and Trump, no matter what the cost to civil discourse and the Hopes for Democracy that some of us hold dear.
If your intent falls within this latter scenario, it is you, Richard Reinders, who are the provocateur, creating conflict with distortions and lles, where there is none.
Shame!
Once you condone vandalism even if the cause is legitimate you encourage this type of action. I blame Webber for caving to a small group of protesters who were given the green light to do whatever because Webber wants to come out on the right PR side. What is Webber's reaction to this racist assault? And Andrew you would like to see this blamed on activists--how about the alleged activists known as the NM Civil Guard or the Cowboys for Trump--they seem like real possibilities. Sure hope there was a camera in the restaurant or in the city parking lot.
Enough finger pointing. Your post reminded me of that last scene in Casablanca, where Capt. Renault orders his men to "round up the usual suspects". Ironically, Renault was a leader in that resistance. The main point is to take this garbage seriously and put an end to it.
Stephanie, I never said I would like to blame the activists. I said I had a suspicion that they were behind the vandalism. As for your assertion that NM Civil Guard or the Cowboys for Trump could be just as culpable. Maybe so. I don’t support any of these groups. But to my knowledge, the NM Civil Guard, or Cowboys for Trump seem more law and order based and do not have a history of criminal vandalism.
CFT are older mature respectful men, who have zero history of anything like this. But 'left' kids hallmarks are violence , vandalism and drugs/crime.
Once this garbage starts, its not easy to end it.
This is absolutely disgusting… That said, I don’t believe for one minute that White Supremacists or Trump supporters did this…. I have a sneaking suspicion; we’ll find that the people behind this are the very same group that vandalized the obelisks. The same “Activists” who started all this nonsense and have been sowing the seeds of hatred and division in our city.
Interesting idea. False flag attack rather than retaliation? But really. Why target an Indian restaurant unless these fools don't know the difference between North America and South Asia??
Khal, I don’t think they care about the differences between North American and South Asian. It is a target of convenience. It is intended to stir up more emotion. Fan the flames of racial hatred and pit group against group.
Hatred and fear. I'd think in the year 2020 we would be better than this.
jeff jones- Are you now accusing India Palace owner Bajit Singh of falsely reporting vandalism?
So the this is fraud, perhaps a 'false flag op,' perpetuated to foster continued unrest, formented at least in part by an immigrant of color.
Is that your claim, jeff jones?
