Candidates: Matthew McQueen, D; Christina Estrada, R; and Jerry Gage, L
The overview: The three-way race pits McQueen against Estrada, a Republican who jumped into the race at the eleventh hour when no one answered the GOP’s call to run against the incumbent Democrat, and Gage, a Libertarian who knows his chances are slim but wants to serve his community. The oddly shaped district in the heart of New Mexico stretches from Eldorado to Edgewood to Mountainair and includes parts of Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Torrance and Valencia counties.
What they say: McQueen, a Santa Fe attorney who is running for a fourth term in a Democratic-leaning district, said his experience makes him the most qualified, particularly in light of the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.
“The whole country is in a rough patch, and we’re looking at a really tough budget year coming up, and I can say I’ve been through that,” he said. “We’re facing some tough times, and I think the experience I’ve had already being in the Legislature can make a difference.”
Estrada said the more rural areas of the district lack representation from McQueen and that the Legislature needs more everyday New Mexicans like her.
“What I say when I do my spiel, my speeches when they want to know about me, I say, ‘I’m just an uneducated teenage mom. But I built up a business from nothing,’ ” said Estrada, who purchased and remodeled a torn-down apartment complex in Estancia about 20 years ago and now owns 15 rental properties along with her husband. Together, they also run a cattle ranch.
Gage, an Army veteran who retired from the retail industry, said he sees the legislative seat as an opportunity to give back. He’s run for public office four times, including once in Texas, but never won. A lifelong Republican, he said he switched party affiliation to run for the House seat but intends to remain a Libertarian.
“I know I’m the underdog,” he said. “But there’s a good chance that I could slip in under the radar and everybody will go, ‘Who? He won what?’ ”
How the district voted in 2018: McQueen won with nearly 60 percent of the vote.
Key issues for the district: McQueen says different areas of the district have different interests. Areas like Eldorado are often interested in issues like climate change and national politics while places like Edgewood and Moriarty are primed for economic development, he said. Estrada’s priorities revolve around tackling substance abuse issues and improving education. Gage, who is on the medical cannabis program, is pushing to legalize recreational marijuana in New Mexico.
Bottom line: As the incumbent, McQueen is the favorite. He also has a major fundraising advantage over his opponents, who are running campaigns on shoestring budgets.
DEMOCRAT Matthew McQueen
Age: 53
Lives in: Galisteo
Educational background: Bachelor’s degree, Williams College; Juris Doctorate, University of Michigan Law School; master’s degree, University of Michigan School of Natural Resources; MBA, University of New Mexico, Anderson School of Business.
Occupation: Attorney and small-business owner
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? No.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
I believe our governor has done an excellent job of keeping virus numbers low and trying to cautiously reopen in stages. There will be no economic recovery until the public health crisis is under control, and being pro-mask is being pro-economy. In the meantime, we need to support our small businesses and working families and help them get back on their feet.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past, and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
In order to make redistricting fair and transparent, New Mexico should move, as other states have, toward a bipartisan redistricting commission. Districts should reflect communities and not be drawn to favor one party or the other.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
The need to diversify New Mexico’s economy away from oil and gas has gone from urgent to critical. We should continue to pursue our strengths, including tourism and film — which will bounce back after the pandemic. We should invest in tech transfer from the labs, rural broadband, and skills-based education.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
Unproductive legislators shouldn’t stay in office, but term limits empower staff and lobbyists and rob the Legislature of expertise and institutional knowledge.
LIBERTARIAN Jerry Gage
Age: 58
Lives in: Rio Communities
Educational background: Pursuing a sociology degree at Central New Mexico Community College
Occupation: Cannabis consultant
Have you ever been charged or convicted of a crime, including drunken driving? No.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy or been involved in a bankruptcy proceeding, either personally or in business? Yes.
Have you ever been the subject of liens for unpaid taxes? No.
Policy questions:
1. Has Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s response to the COVID-19 crisis been adequate? What more (or less) should be done?
As for me personally, her health care response had no effect.
2. The Legislature will soon be tasked with redistricting New Mexico. Has the process been fair in the past, and what would you do to make sure it’s fairer and more transparent?
Leave the district as is.
3. What measures will you support to diversify the state’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil and gas?
Continue to offer rebates on alternatives.
4. Do you support term limits? If not, why not?
Yes.
REPUBLICAN Christina Estrada
The candidate did not respond to a questionnaire.
