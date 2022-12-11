New Mexicans should be prepared for wind gusts, snowfall and bitter temperatures that are expected as part of a winter storm throughout the state Monday and Tuesday.
The storm will likely be hitting Albuquerque and Santa Fe around rush hour Monday morning, potentially creating some travel issues for commuters, said a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
“Wind speeds on Monday will be strongest from the southwestern and south central mountains northeastward into the high plains where occasional gusts of 45 to 60 mph will be possible,” the agency warned in a Sunday morning release.
The storm is expected to bring one to two inches of snowfall to the Sante Fe area, but frigid wind chills from sub-zero temperatures to the teens could occur Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night.
The agency recommended preparations ahead of the Monday cold front, including winterizing vehicles and planning extra time for travel.
Strong winds are expected before dawn Monday. Later Monday evening through Tuesday morning, overnight gusts could freeze precipitation on roads, causing dangerous driving conditions.
While the strongest winds will occur south and east of Santa Fe, the meteorologist said the area could see 45 mph gusts over the two days.
Nearby, Clines Corners and Las Vegas could see stronger, damaging winds downing weakened trees and branches and causing potential power outages.
Heavier snowfall is expected in higher elevations in the western and central parts of the state, with 2 to 3 inches of snow forecast in Gallup and 4 to 6 inches in Chama.
Anyone with travel plans Monday or Tuesday, especially after dark, is advised to stay tuned to updates from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.