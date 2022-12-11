New Mexicans should be prepared for wind gusts, snowfall and bitter temperatures that are expected as part of a winter storm throughout the state Monday and Tuesday.

The storm will likely be hitting Albuquerque and Santa Fe around rush hour Monday morning, potentially creating some travel issues for commuters, said a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

“Wind speeds on Monday will be strongest from the southwestern and south central mountains northeastward into the high plains where occasional gusts of 45 to 60 mph will be possible,” the agency warned in a Sunday morning release.

