120222Sheriff_LS_1.JPG

Bernalillo County Sheriff-elect John Allen said he is working to create a behavioral health unit for the department and discussed the need for 'community policing.'

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Before John Allen could ever dream of being being sheriff of Bernalillo County, he failed the department's stretching exam in 1996.

"That was my first failure, and I'll never forget it was at Milne Stadium," Allen said. "I cried like a baby in my car. I was like 'What am I going to do now?' Because I just did the total sacrifice and gave up my full-ride scholarship."

The sheriff-elect said he was unfulfilled during his three years at the University of New Mexico majoring in criminology, which led him to try to become a deputy.

Popular in the Community