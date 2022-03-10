Senate Bill 48 appropriations

Senate Bill 48, also known as the “junior bill,” included $50.4 million for an array of projects and programs across the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed the measure this week.

The bill included more than $19 million for projects with statewide impacts, according to information provided by state Sen. George Muñoz. Bernalillo County projects saw the second-highest amount, at about $6.9 million. Tribes and pueblos would have received a total of $380,000 for projects.

There were $1.59 million worth of initiatives in the bill for Santa Fe County, $150,000 for Rio Arriba County and $50,000 for Los Alamos County.

The three counties would have shared an additional $360,000, likely allocated for the First Judicial District, which spans the three counties.

Santa Fe County also would have had a share in $200,000 for projects benefiting multiple counties, and might have had a share in $310,000 designated for projects in "Northern New Mexico."

Following is a breakdown of the total appropriations for each state agency, including both recurring and nonrecurring funds:

First Judicial District Attorney’s Office: $360,000

First Judicial District Court: $80,000

2nd Judicial District Court: $120,000

3rd Judicial District Court: $150,000

5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office: $250,000

5th Judicial District Court: $50,000

6th Judicial District Attorney: $100,000

8th Judicial District Court: $80,000

11th Judicial District Court: $330,000

11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office: $125,000

Acequia Community Ditch Fund: $130,000

Administrative Office of the Courts: $610,000

Aging and Long‐Term Services Department: $1.365 million

Attorney General’s Office: $150,000

Central New Mexico Community College: $555,000

Children, Youth and Families Department: $1.715 million

Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing: $100,000

Court of Appeals: $200,000

Crime Victims Reparation Commission: $960,000

Cultural Affairs Department: $200,000

Department of Cultural Affairs: $650,000*

Department of Finance and Administration: $1.68 million

Local Government Division of DFA: $10.665 million

Department of Health: $3.21 million

Department of Public Safety: $360,000

Department of Transportation: $195,000

Department of Veteran Services: $225,000

Division of Vocational Rehabilitation: $90,000

Doña Ana Community College: $100,000

Eastern New Mexico University: $695,000

Economic Development Department: $915,000

Energy, Minerals, Natural Resources Department: $915,000

Environment Department: $840,000

Higher Education Department: $370,000

Human Services Department: $360,000

Indian Affairs Department: $1.19 million

Land Grant Council: $380,000

Legislative Finance Committee: $750,000

New Mexico Highlands University: $285,000

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology: $620,000

New Mexico Junior College: $250,000

New Mexico Livestock Board: $350,000

New Mexico School for the Deaf: $10,000

New Mexico State University: $4.625 million

NMSU Department of Agriculture: $691,000

NMSU Grants Campus: $100,000

Northern New Mexico College: $260,000

Office of African American Affairs: $100,000

Office of the State Engineer: $1.16 million

Office of the Superintendent of Insurance: $790,000

Public Education Department: 3.26 million

Regulation and Licensing Department: $260,000

San Juan College: $210,000

Santa Fe Community College: $565,000

Secretary of State’s Office: $300,000

State Personnel Office: $250,000

Supreme Court: $150,000

Tourism Department: $350,000

University of New Mexico: $3.705 million

Western New Mexico University: $200,000

Workforce Solutions Department: $270,000

Luna Community College: $220,000

Clovis Community College: $399,000

*The list includes separate allocations for the “Cultural Affairs Department” and the “Department of Cultural Affairs.”

Source: Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup