Izzy the avalanche rescue dog dashed across a field of knee-deep snow at the Santa Fe ski basin, frantically sniffing to find a woman buried under the cold, icy powder.

Once he caught the right scent, the highly trained hound dug the volunteer victim out of the snowy pile as part of a demonstration for New Mexico's first Beacon Bash Southwest.

The event, organized by the Weston ski and snowboard company, aims to teach people about avalanche safety while raising money for the Taos Avalanche Center. The center monitors and records avalanche conditions in the Taos Ski Valley, providing vital information to winter sports enthusiasts who hope to head out into the backcountry.

