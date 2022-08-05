The halls of Nina Otero Community School were void of students Friday morning, but not in the eyes of Joe Deedon.

Deedon led a group of local law enforcement officers down a wide corridor while carrying a blue, nonlethal Simunition Glock pistol. He bounced from wall to wall, positioning himself to have a wide range of vision across the hallway at all times. It's a delicate balance between looking back, shuffling forward, opening classroom doors and holding the gun on guard — keeping his eye out for an active shooter.

"I'm walking normal; I'm turning my body a little bit in case something happens behind me," he told the group. 

