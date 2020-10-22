The missives of October are bombarding us. Letters and flyers from politicians fill every mailbox, electronic and traditional.
Sorting out truth from fiction is a dirty job, but someone has to do it. Let's give it a try.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber wrote to residents about violent demonstrators destroying the obelisk on the Plaza.
"Some have long called for its removal. Others regard it as a cherished symbol. None of us approve of the way it was destroyed," Webber stated.
The verdict: Partly true, but Webber's last sentence is pure fiction.
The criminals who wrecked the obelisk were delighted with their violent takeover of the Plaza. So were their apologists.
Webber's police department allowed crimes to go unchecked in light of day. The perpetrators might still be laughing at him.
Democratic Congressman Ben Ray Luján sent a plaintive email for donations to his Senate campaign. "I'm humbly asking one last time," he wrote.
The verdict: Redundant fiction. Luján made the identical plea for money Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.
Another of Luján's solicitations in October carried the headline "My heart just sank." He used that one in April, May and June. Luján needs a copywriter more than a cardiologist.
Bob Perls, a former state representative, helped create the Public Regulation Commission. He opposes the proposed constitutional amendment to make the PRC an appointed body instead of an elected one.
"Yes, there have been problems, but I think the quality and competency of the commissioners have improved with each election cycle," Perls wrote.
The verdict: Fiction based on wishful thinking. The Public Regulation Commission has five elected members, each making $90,000 a year. One or two typically can do the job. The rest don't understand or care about striking a fair balance between the interests of consumers and monopoly utility companies.
New Mexico's Republican Party delivered the tritest headline of October. "Mark Ronchetti Wins Tonight's U.S. Senate Debate," it shrieked.
The verdict: Fiction. No scoreboard exists, so victory is in the eye of partisans.
What Ronchetti stands for remains a mystery. He once said he had left the Republican Party because of President Donald Trump. Ronchetti denigrated Trump as the Orange One.
Ronchetti's camp tried to clean up the mess by saying he was only joking. Claims of a victory in a debate are more amusing.
Hizzoner the mayor had more to say about the obelisk being destroyed on his watch.
"Those who broke the law will be charged," Webber wrote to constituents.
The verdict: False confidence bordering on fiction. The Santa Fe Police Department forfeited its best hope of making arrests when it ceded the Plaza to criminals. The guilty might never be arrested, much less convicted.
New Mexico's Republican Party distributed a mailer with a photo of Democratic state Senate candidate Siah Correa Hemphill standing next to people carrying signs calling for abolishing police departments.
The verdict: Fiction intended to smear Correa Hemphill.
"They literally used a screen shot of a candidate forum video to get that photo of me," she said.
Correa Hemphill is competing against Republican Jimbo Williams for the seat in Senate District 28, which includes three southwestern counties. It's a competitive race and the dirtiest one of the year in New Mexico.
In an earlier ad, the Republican Party claimed Correa Hemphill wants to eliminate mining jobs. It used a doctored photo of a mine that closed in 1982 — when Correa Hemphill was 10 years old.
It's fitting to close with Mayor Webber, who celebrates bureaucracy, if not the demolished obelisk.
"I’ve introduced the resolution to form a commission on culture, history, art, reconciliation and truth," Webber stated. "Its job is to chart a path forward for all of us. It will create a place where everyone’s voice can be heard and where everyone’s views will count."
The only views that mattered on the Plaza were those of lawbreakers who destroyed the 152-year-old obelisk.
It would be quite a breakthrough if Webber could persuade those felons to join his commission.
The verdict: More fiction. Outlaws who were given free rein on the Plaza aren't about to pose for police mug shots. And Webber's commission has zero chance of finding the truth or the criminals.
