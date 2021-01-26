After a challenging year marked by grief, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered a hopeful vision for New Mexico during her annual State of the State address Tuesday, including a plan to get students back into the classroom by next month.
"Every school district in the state will be able to welcome all ages of students safely back to the classroom on Feb. 8," the governor said in her address, which she is delivered virtually, without the usual pomp and circumstance of a typically crowded event at the state Capitol on the first day of the legislative session.
In her speech, live-streamed on the Legislature's website at nmlegis.gov, Lujan Grisham said her administration has been working methodically and tirelessly with school officials, the Department of Health, teachers unions and others "to enhance the safety of school buildings and expand surveillance testing."
"There’s no substitute for in-person learning, and there’s no negotiating about the health and safety of students, families and educators," the governor said. "I believe the planning and hard work has paid off, and our state has developed a solid, epidemiologically sound plan for a safe expansion of in-person learning for all age groups, supported by union leadership. We will get this right, and we will move forward."
While COVID-19 has disrupted classrooms in New Mexico and across the country, the governor said "dealing with the virus must not — and will not — derail our focus on improving outcomes in public education," as well as long-term investments in family well-being and the health of school communities across the state.
"We will enact an equity-first budget for public education, ensuring money reaches students and schools in proportion to the socioeconomic needs of families in the community, laying the path to a public education system that truly delivers for students now and a hundred years from now, no matter their ZIP code, their family circumstances or the color of their skin," the governor said in her address.
Lujan Grisham said 2021 will "finally" be the year that New Mexico moves forward with a constitutional amendment to draw money from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to pay for early childhood education programming.
"Together we will deliver to New Mexico voters the opportunity to make a generational investment in New Mexico children," the governor said.
The governor also called on the Legislature to commit at least half of its capital outlay allocations, some $200 million, to new broadband investments.
"This is the most urgently needed infrastructure investment we can make as a state. And we must make it," she said. "Together we must put in place this essential building block and avow our unequivocal faith in New Mexico’s economic future."
