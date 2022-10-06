Roadrunner fan Chloe Willey-Saunders soundlessly cheers after a score in the fourth quarter against the Bison during the New Mexico School for the Deaf’s 40-34 loss to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Santa Fe on Oct. 1.
Roadrunners center Efrim Rodarte-Estrada (46) keeps an eye on the quarterback as he waits for his cue to snap the ball Oct. 1 during the New Mexico School for the Deaf’s 40-34 loss to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Santa Fe.
The Roadrunners’ Adrien Ercolino (12) stretches for a loose ball under pressure from Bison defender Riley Newell, left, on Oct. 1 during the New Mexico School for the Deaf’s nail biter 40-34 loss to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Santa Fe.
Roadrunners’ Alex Gonzalez-Lopez (42) piles on Bison ball carrier Cayden Ducharme (52) as Jose Miranda-Sarabia (34) brings him down on Oct. 1 during the New Mexico School for the Deaf’s nail biter 40-34 loss to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Santa Fe.
Bison defender RyJan Reininger (10) takes down Roadrunner quarterback Alex Gonzalez-Lopez (42) had in the backfield during the New Mexico School for the Deaf’s nail biter 40-34 loss to the Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Santa Fe on Oct. 1.
In a sport defined as an act of controlled violence, the requisite sights and sounds of a typical Friday night lights football environment come with an unfamiliar sensory deprivation at the New Mexico School for the Deaf.
The helmets and pads are the same, as are the fundamentals of hitting and execution. The rest is part of a unique world that’s as fascinating as it is unusual.
The pregame pomp and circumstance of players jumping and screaming in the shade of an inflatable helmet before rushing onto the field is replaced by utter silence. The spirit band that dominates the student section at most games is nonexistent. The only vestiges of music come from a single drum used to pound out the beat for cheerleaders to hit certain cues while performing routines during timeouts.
Clad in red uniforms head to toe, the NMSD football team walks onto the field in parallel single-file rows, the clacking of their cleats the only auditory clue of their presence. It’s the nondescript voice of a lone fan standing near a chest-high chainlink fence that breaks that silence for just a second.
“Game day, boys,” says the man, his elbow propped lazily on the fence as the players walk by.
And with that, peaceful and unusual quiet returns like the tide.
On this day, a brilliant Saturday afternoon, it’s NMSD’s annual homecoming. Roadrunners past and present gather near the James A. Little Theater off the Cerrillos Road entrance and meander through campus. The short walk leads them past the library and Larson Gym toward the quad that separates the housing units.
A stone’s throw away is a scaled-down turf field — home to the NMSD six-man football team and a mere sand wedge north of nearby Fairview Cemetery. The field measures just 80 yards long and 40 yards wide, considerably smaller than the standard 11-man field.
On the far sideline is a small crowd, some camouflaged behind a veil of smoke from a grill serving up hot dogs and hamburgers. A row of smiling fans stands along the fence soaking up the afternoon sun, most engaged in sign language conversation.
Most of the others sit in relative silence as the cheerleaders assemble at midfield for the national anthem. The entire process plays out without a sound.
The cheer squad signs the words of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Only the flapping of the American flag, the slight breeze through the trees to the north and the occasional shuffling of feet behind the fence break the silence.
“Football is football, and once the game starts, no one notices,” signs NMSD coach James Litchfield III through an interpreter. “I’ve been around this sport a long time, and it’s always the same no matter where it’s played. It’s no different for us than anyone else. Football has been the bread and butter at this school since the 1970s, and it’s always the same.”
But it’s not the same. Its literal tenor is different.
This day’s opponent is the Oklahoma School for the Deaf, a rival program that traveled an entire day to play this game. Save for a few people on either sideline, the only voices on the field come from an officiating crew that include Santa Fe’s Ronnie Milliorn, an NMSD graduate who has refereed high school football and basketball as the lone hearing-impaired official in the state for the last quarter-century.
“You don’t necessarily have to depend on auditory cues,” Litchfield says. “I mean, you can see what’s going on. Even the huddle, which was invented by deaf players, it’s all visual.”
That part is true. The advent of the huddle is credited to players at Gallaudet University in 1894. Litchfield is a former player at the school and says the game and all its perceived auditory attributes make a seamless shift to deaf athletes.
Rather than a quarterback barking out signals, the center uses hand gestures between his legs while hovering over the ball to communicate with players in the backfield.
“It’s pretty much just another day at the office, you know,” says NMSD senior Kieran Vollmar. “For us, it’s just the way we do things.”
When the time comes for the officials to discuss a call, a team of interpreters stands near the coaches to bridge the gap between the hearing impaired and those who are not. The same is true when a coach has a bone to pick with the zebras. Clad in easy to spot turquoise shirts with “interpreter” scrawled across them, they often take the place of an angry coach when demanding an explanation. Often, it’s the interpreters who are on the field first, keeping an eye on the coaches while verbalizing their complaints at the officials.
The football adage of playing until the whistle sounds doesn’t do much good in this environment. In the past, teams like NMSD have used a bass drum to send audio waves deep enough for players to detect. In this case, it’s all a matter of using visual cues to stop the action.
“It’s just a matter of being vigilant and being present, just keeping an eye on the officials to see their hand signals to have an idea for what’s going on,” Litchfield says. “If you keep your eyes up, you can see the officials waving us down. It’s something we all have to learn.”
It’s easy for a casual observer to quickly forget about the novelty of playing a game without sound. Litchfield is right when he says the simple act of playing football makes it easy to overlook the obvious differences and pay more attention to the novelty that is six-man football, where everyone on the field is an eligible receiver, and kicking an extra point counts for two points while running one in is just a single point.
As it happened, NMSD’s homecoming came down to the last play as Oklahoma School for the Deaf scored the game-winning touchdown as time expired. Just as OSD receiver Nathan Chauncy settled under a pass from RyJan Reininger in the back of the end zone, the drama of the moment actually carried quite a bit of cheering from the fans and both sidelines.
“Tough way to lose, but it’s just a game and we did our best,” said NMSD’s Alex Gonzalez-Lopez. “We played our best, and we had fun. That’s what it’s all about, really.”