In an upcoming state Supreme Court hearing, the Public Regulation Commission will stand by a decision made by former commissioners to reject a proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid.
Months after judges denied a request by newly appointed commissioners to reconsider the multibillion-dollar merger decision, the agency appears to have changed course and is now arguing in support of the decision made by the former commissioners.
The commission, along with the two utilities and an opposing advocacy group, have submitted argument briefs to the court ahead of a hearing scheduled for Sept. 15. The state Supreme Court's decision on the appeal could either affirm the merger's rejection or offer a second chance for the deal, which would change the ownership of the state's largest electric utility.
Previous commissioners unanimously rejected the proposed merger in December 2021. The utilities appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court, where the case has sat for more than a year and a half.
In January, the commission, which oversees utilities among other industries, changed from a five-member, voter-elected body to three governor-appointed members.
Current Commissioners Gabriel Aguilera and James Ellison in March joined the utilities in requesting the court dismiss the appeal and bring the merger back before the commission for a "rehearing and reconsideration." The third commissioner, Patrick O'Connell, is recused from the case due to his testimony while working for environmental advocacy group Western Resource Advocates.
Aguilera defended the commissioners' efforts to reopen the case during an April public meeting, saying he had reason to believe the former commissioners "may not have properly evaluated" the final negotiations for the merger that had taken place between the utilities and community groups in 2021.
State Supreme Court judges rejected the request.
In legal briefs submitted to the court in recent months, the commission, the utilities and Santa Fe-based advocacy group New Energy Economy, which opposes the merger, have each outlined their arguments in the merger appeal. While the utilities say the commission's 2021 rejection of the merger was "arbitrary and capricious," the current commission wants the court to affirm the decision, saying it was "supported by substantial evidence" and "in the public interest."
Aguilera declined to discuss the commission's position on the appeal. A commission spokesman would only name the appellate specialist who will represent the agency's position.
The utilities will be represented by attorney Thomas Byrd, who will deliver oral arguments for both companies at the hearing, Avangrid spokeswoman Joanie Griffin said.
The utilities' brief says in weighing the benefits and risks of the proposed merger, the commission and hearing examiner "improperly placed their thumbs on the risk side of the scale" by relying on "inadmissible and extra-record" evidence to support their conclusions. It also says they undervalued the benefits of the deal, which were negotiated between the companies and a range of other groups and included $50 million in rate credits for customers over three years, among other perks.
Avangrid and PNM say in a court filing that former commissioners exaggerated the risks of service deterioration presented by the merger and relied upon evidence the utilities say was inadmissible, such as a scathing management audit of another Avangrid-owned utility as well as a pending criminal investigation into executives of Iberdrola — Avangrid's parent company — in Spain.
In a recent legal brief, New Energy Economy argues there was "a mountain of admissible evidence" supporting rejection of the merger.
The group's brief says the commission voted to reject the merger after "a seven-day hearing, including live testimony by 21 witnesses and the admission of reams of documents." The group says the recommendation against the merger by a staff hearing examiner was a 443-page "meticulous analysis" of the risks and benefits of the proposed deal.
A brief submitted by the commission includes some of the hearing examiner's findings that called into question some of the purported benefits of the merger.
"The proposed merger was not designed to benefit PNM customers," the brief states. "It was designed to provide the [Iberdrola/Avangrid] group of companies a strategic 'beachhead' to develop non-utility activities in the Southwest."
The commission says former commissioners properly weighed the potential harm to ratepayers posed by the merger, including trends of increased costs and diminished quality of service in other Avangrid/Iberdrola-owned utilities.