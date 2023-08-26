In an upcoming state Supreme Court hearing, the Public Regulation Commission will stand by a decision made by former commissioners to reject a proposed merger between Public Service Company of New Mexico and Connecticut-based Avangrid.

Months after judges denied a request by newly appointed commissioners to reconsider the multibillion-dollar merger decision, the agency appears to have changed course and is now arguing in support of the decision made by the former commissioners.

The commission, along with the two utilities and an opposing advocacy group, have submitted argument briefs to the court ahead of a hearing scheduled for Sept. 15. The state Supreme Court's decision on the appeal could either affirm the merger's rejection or offer a second chance for the deal, which would change the ownership of the state's largest electric utility.

