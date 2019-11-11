What would you do with free money?
What would anybody do?
Throw a party, of course.
At least that’s what happened when incumbent Santa Fe City Councilor Renee Villarreal spent $501 — or a third of the $1,500 she received from the city in public campaign financing — to put on an election night par … er … “celebration.”
“It wasn’t an election night party,” Villarreal said Monday in a text message. “It was a volunteer/supporter celebration to thank those who made my reelection possible.”
Her reelection was essentially guaranteed; Villarreal ran for a second term unopposed. But the money she forked over for 50 mini tacos, guacamole, agua fresca and other “catering” costs at Tres Colores, a restaurant across the street from City Hall, is only one example of how candidates who received public financing spent taxpayer money leading up to last week’s sleepy election.
Asked whether a victory celebration was a good use of taxpayer resources, Villarreal did not respond.
Five of the eight municipal election candidates qualified for public financing this year, more than a decade after city voters approved a public campaign financing system designed to level the playing field and take big money out of politics.
Losing District 2 council candidate Alysia Lori Abbott jumped into the race late and didn’t have time to collect so-called qualifying contributions of $5 each to obtain public financing. City Councilor Chris Rivera and Municipal Court Judge Virginia Vigil, both incumbents who ran unopposed, didn’t even try.
Villarreal received $1,500 in public financing since she didn’t have any opposition. But candidates in contested races qualified for $15,000 in public financing, plus matching funds under a provision that allows would-be officeholders to bolster their public disbursements with a limited amount of private contributions that are then matched by the city.
Many of those in contested races spent their money far differently — and far more extensively — as they tried to top the competition.
Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez, who trounced her competitors in the three-way race for council District 4, spent almost every penny she received from the city’s public campaign fund. The vast majority of Cassutt-Sanchez’s spending was on mailers, flyers and radio advertising, plus political consulting services.
Cassutt-Sanchez, who received an additional $3,005 in matching campaign contributions from the city, or $18,005 total in public financing, spent nearly $17,700 leading up to Election Day, according to the latest campaign finance reports.
But the final tally will be a little bit higher. Cassutt-Sanchez said she had some “last-minute purchases” on Election Day that she will report in her next campaign finance filing, which she said is due within two weeks of the election. Public funds not spent by candidates must be returned to city coffers.
“I will be giving a small check to the city,” Cassutt-Sanchez said Monday. “I believe it will be a check for under $100.”
The candidate who spent the next highest amount of public campaign funds was Greg Scargall, who finished third behind Cassutt-Sanchez and Xavier Anderson in the District 4 race. Scargall reported spending $14,430 through Nov. 3. Campaign mailers and advertising in The New Mexican were among his biggest expenses. Scargall also paid Ricardo Caté, a cartoonist who draws Without Reservations, which appears in The New Mexican, $500 for a campaign cartoon, according to his campaign finance reports.
Councilor-elect Michael J. Garcia, who beat Abbott in the District 2 race, reported spending $12,121 in public funds. A quarter of his spending — or $3,000 — went for the services of a campaign manager, Daniel “Danny” Maki, who also ran Cassutt-Sanchez’s campaign, which paid Maki an additional $4,000. Maki is married to the city’s finance director, Mary McCoy. Like other candidates, a big chunk of Garcia’s taxpayer-funded warchest was spent on mailers.
Before the election, Garcia said he would do his “darn best” to run a winning campaign but do so prudently.
“My plan is to turn back a check after I win and say, ‘I didn’t need all this money. Here’s some money back,’ ” he said then.
Anderson, who finished a distant second in the District 4 race, reported spending $11,600 through Nov. 3. He, too, spent a large portion on mailers. But the biggest beneficiary of Anderson’s campaign was Albuquerque resident Andrew Salazar, who was paid more than $3,900 for “field coordination,” according to Anderson’s campaign finance report.
Though she raised $3,350 in private donations in the form of so-called qualified small contributions of $100 or less, Cassutt-Sanchez said she was grateful for the chance to run a publicly funded campaign.
“I really appreciate that in terms of making sure that we’re getting big money out of politics,” she said. “There were definitely individuals who had asked me, ‘Can I write you a check for $300, $400, $1,000? I said, ‘No, you can’t.’ It’s really nice that campaigns are not put in this position of having to take large checks from people who then might otherwise come back later and say, ‘Alright, you’re elected because of my money. Now you need to make sure that you’re doing my work.’ Whereas I used public funding, which means that the public is the one that really paid for my campaign and hired me and that’s who I work for.”
Abbott, the only privately financed candidate in a contested race, reported raising $1,760 and spending $533, leaving her with $1,226 cash on hand. Her biggest expense — nearly $409 — was for a campaign rally scheduled in October at Tiny’s Restaurant and Lounge on South St. Francis Drive. Abbott didn’t report any more expenditures after that.
Another privately financed candidate was Rivera, who reported raising $700, including $500 from the New Mexico Association of Realtors and $100 from his wife. Rivera pitched in the $100 from his own pocket. He reported spending $51 total for a “voter disk” and “voter disk setup” from Santa Fe County. Rivera has previously said he couldn’t justify taking public funds to run a campaign, even if it was just $1,500, when he was running unopposed.
Vigil, the sitting Municipal Court judge, sailed to a second term without spending a single penny — or throwing any parties.
