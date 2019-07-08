A Santa Fe man told police he shot to death a pit bull Sunday evening after it entered his backyard and clamped its jaw onto the hand of his girlfriend, who later required eight stitches to her right ring finger, a police report says.
The pit bull’s owner, who lives nearby, told an officer the animal apparently escaped from a harness chained to a tree in his yard before it ran to the 1700 block of Second Street, where the woman had been washing her car. According to the report, the woman said she tried to stop the pit bull from attacking her white heeler canine, which was tied up inside a fenced backyard.
Her boyfriend told officers that after hearing her scream, he came outside and tried to separate the pit bull from the victim by hitting the pit bull with a piece of plywood. When the dog refused to release, he said, he ran into the house and grabbed a .38-caliber handgun to shoot the dog, “fearing for his girlfriend’s safety,” the report said.
An animal control officer took the “barely breathing” pit bull, which the report said had a gunshot wound to its right side, to an emergency veterinary clinic, where it died.
Police stated no criminal charges were pursued because the shooter did “what was necessary” to protect the victim and her animal.