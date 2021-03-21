Family members and others who knew Arthur Loretto said he was in the process of getting his troubled life back on track before his body was found in a pool of blood at the GreenTree Inn.
Loretto, 52, a member of Zuni Pueblo, had struggled with homelessness and alcohol addiction in the past. But at the time of his violent death, he was working to remain sober, had begun a job search and planned to get a place with his cousin.
Police have named no suspects in his slaying — the second this year at the GreenTree Inn. Both involved a person who had been placed at the Cerrillos Road motel by an organization serving the homeless community as part of an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The circumstances that led Loretto to the GreenTree, a former Motel 6 with a history of violent incidents and drug activity, largely stemmed from the pandemic.
Loretto had been part of an alcohol addiction program at the New Moon Lodge in Ohkay Owingeh, his cousin Adrian Hall said in an interview. The lodge closed amid the pandemic and moved Loretto to St. Elizabeth Shelters and Supportive Housing in Santa Fe. That nonprofit, which also had closed its shelters for a period in 2020, housed Loretto in the motel.
“I feel like [Arthur] is one of those indirect COVID-related deaths,” Hall said. “If it wasn't COVID time, he probably would have got the services he needed and been able to get more in-person support, and been able to track him a little bit better because he was very interested in having a better life, and it's just heartbreaking.”
The pandemic also has created setbacks for the motel's new owners, a manager said.
The recent name change from Motel 6 to GreenTree Inn came after a new company that operates a small chain of hotels purchased the property with the goal of turning it around, local manager Sindia Lopez-Santillan said.
The GreenTree Hospitality Group has properties in seven states and provides "quality, eco-friendly guest experiences," its website says.
The owners planned to make security upgrades at the Santa Fe site to help keep staff and guests safe, Lopez-Santillan said, but the measures were put on hold due to the pandemic.
“We’ve been working on [the motel's reputation] since we changed it to GreenTree Inn,” she said. “Right now, we’re working with the tools we have. COVID held us back a lot. We couldn’t have security; we couldn’t have all these things.”
In the future, she said the motel plans to hire a security guard and will no longer accept cash — only credit cards — to reserve a room.
Staff morale has been “OK” in the wake of the homicides, she said. She noted the former Motel 6 had many more violent incidents.
Guests continue to stay at the motel.
“We’ve had business,” Lopez-Santillan said. “We can’t just refuse service because of the things that are going on here. If someone wants to stay here with us, they’re welcome to stay here with us. It’s good for them to know what happened.”
'Kind and beautiful brother'
Loretto's family, grieving the loss of their brother, uncle and friend, are offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer.
His sister, Carrie Loretto, called him a generous and caring man with strong ties to his community.
“He always made a point to say, ‘I love you’ to the people in his life,” she said.
Arthur Loretto loved hiking and the outdoors, was an avid Denver Broncos fan and had a passion for heavy rock music that he shared with one of his nieces, Carrie Loretto said. Though he struggled on and off with alcohol addiction for many years, she added, he tried to be there for his family.
“I don't think anybody ever expects anything like this to happen to someone they're close to, a family member, someone they love,” she said. “It’s just been a huge roller coaster of emotions for our entire family.”
Another of Arthur Loretto’s cousins, Addie Hume, grew up with him. She described him as a “kind and beautiful” brother and said he previously helped the homeless community for nearly 15 years while working at The Storehouse, a nonprofit food pantry in Albuquerque.
Loretto lived in his own apartment for over a decade, until the death of his girlfriend worsened his battle with alcohol addiction and it became overwhelming, Hume said. The last time she spoke with him, he was struggling to find a place to stay.
Hume believes Loretto spent his last two years chronically homeless, moving between Denver and Albuquerque and staying in shelters or with family for short periods of time. He eventually came to Santa Fe hoping to connect with family and find work, she said.
Employees at St. Elizabeth, who had worked with him since December, said he was “a really good man” trying to figure out his life.
“You don't sit down with a client and think that the next thing that you hear about them is that they've been tragically murdered,” said Loretto’s case manager, Asher Haven. “Is death something that I deal with in this community? Yes.”
'A rock and a hard place'
Loretto's stay at the GreenTree as part of St. Elizabeth’s housing program was a challenge.
“Getting sober alone is just really difficult, especially in these times of isolation, and trying to get and stay sober in an establishment like the GreenTree Inn — the fact that he could do that was a testament to his strength and his fortitude,” Haven said.
Haven, who said he was five years sober and struggled with his own addiction in the past, spent time at the Cerrillos Road motel. It isn't easy to house clients in the place he once visited as an addict, he said.
“It feels like we're stuck between a rock and a hard place," he said of St. Elizabeth's emergency housing program during the pandemic. "We want to help as many clients as possible and keep them as safe as possible. And unfortunately, we can't keep them as safe as we would like to.”
Currently, Haven has 10 clients staying at the motel.
Executive Director Edward Archuleta said the pandemic forced the shelter to launch the motel housing program to prevent an outbreak among vulnerable people.
“In the history of 35 years St. Elizabeth has been around, we had never done that before,” he said.
The arrangement has made it harder to monitor clients in sobriety programs and those in need of other services, Archuleta said. While fights are not uncommon in the organization's community, he added, homicide is rare.
“When the guests are here in the shelter, we can keep an eye on them and make sure they stay sober, that they're taking their medications, doing everything they're supposed to,” Archuleta said. “But even though we had case managers still meeting with them every few days, they did not have that direct supervision anymore.”
Haven last checked in with Loretto on Feb. 17. In the last two weeks before Loretto's death, he said, Loretto became increasingly difficult to reach. His cellphone service had been cut off because was unable to pay the bill, which meant the only way to contact him was through the motel’s phones.
More than a month before Loretto's death, Alvin Crespin was arrested in the death of Virgil Tortalita, whose body was found in a bathtub at the GreenTree with multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation. Crespin was staying at the motel through a program operated by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness.
That program was less hands-on than Loretto’s.
According to coalition Executive Director Hank Hughes, the group usually works “behind the scenes,” getting funding for shelters in Santa Fe, and it rarely deals directly with clients.
“I would say this is more on the shocking side,” Hughes said of Crespin's arrest in Tortalita's death.
“Just because those people are homeless, they’re not necessarily any more violent than anybody else,” he added.
Haven said there are pervasive underlying problems affecting people in the homeless community, but many are working toward a better life.
“In this community, we're dealing with the chronically ill, we're dealing with untreated mental health, and we're dealing with chronic homelessness and untreated active addiction,” Haven said. “Our clients are trying to survive. They're trying to find a way back to life, and some of them are doing an exceptional job and some of them are having a harder time.”
Loretto's loved ones said they believe more attention must be brought to the issues of addiction and homelessness in the community.
“People don't want to deal with it and, and it's there and it's happening to our loved ones, and it’s not always their own fault,” Hume said.
“No one deserves to endure what he did."
