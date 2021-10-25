The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department is walking back a contentious decision to have a single software company complete a data system upgrade without accepting proposals for the project.
Instead, the child welfare agency plans to open a competitive bid process for the completion of future portions of the software system overhaul.
Since June 2020, the department has held exclusive contracts with the tech firm Binti to modernize its Comprehensive Child Welfare Information System. The California-based software company was hired to help streamline the state’s foster care and adoption processes through the system upgrade.
Binti has been the only tech company working on the project since its start — a decision that has raised concerns among some CYFD workers.
Cliff and Debra Gilmore, two former agency employees who filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the department after both were fired earlier this year, claimed the project had “no real scope,” even two years into the work.
Debra Gilmore became a member of a work group overseeing the project. According to the couple’s lawsuit, the team didn’t have a plan for how the project would meet federal requirements.
Along with the whistleblower complaint, the no-bid contract sparked an ethics complaint against former CYFD Cabinet Secretary Brian Blalock and Deputy Secretary Terry Locke alleging violations of the New Mexico procurement code and the Governmental Conduct Act.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced in August that Blalock, who also had come under scrutiny for the agency’s use of an encrypted messaging system, was stepping down. Retired New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil was appointed as his replacement and started working in the position earlier this month.
Locke wrote in an email last week CYFD plans to “evaluate additional options” through a competitive bid process expected to start in early 2022.”
“The decision was made jointly by the Human Services Department and CYFD prior to Barbara Vigil beginning her role as department secretary,” Locke said.
Binti co-founder and CEO Felicia Curcuru said in an interview Friday the company’s first contract with CYFD was in June 2020 to develop two modules in one region of New Mexico. Six months later, the company signed a second contract for nearly $440,000 to launch the modules statewide.
State records show the state has paid Binti $450,060 since June 2020.
Curcuru said she founded Binti in 2017. She was inspired by seeing her sister undergo a complicated and stressful process to adopt two children, she added.
Binti is working with 170 agencies in 24 states on similar software projects. Its clients include Los Angeles and San Francisco counties. New Mexico was the first to state government to work with Binti, Curcuru said, but the company is now working with four other states.
“We have shown really positive results,” Curcuru said. “New Mexico is approving more families more quickly in a year after working with us compared to the year before, which is really the main goal.”
The company’s annual contract expires at the end of the year, but Binti hopes to continue its work with the department.
“When states put out [a request for proposals] we look at it and see if it’s in line with our product, and if it is, we would be very interested,” Curcuru said.
Curcuru said her company has not experienced the level of skepticism and controversy in any other state or county that it has faced in New Mexico. All of its work for CYFD was done legally, she added.
When asked if CYFD was satisfied with Binti’s work, Locke wrote in an email, “CYFD is currently in the process of conducting a thorough analysis of the Department’s use of, and satisfaction with, the two Binti modules.”
