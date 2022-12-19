It was a sight so rare it might have been historic: a moose — yes, a moose — skipping along Hyde Park Road toward the Ski Santa Fe parking lot on Sunday afternoon.

A video captured by a Santa Fe family heading home after a ski trip shows what could be a thousand-pound animal moving in sync with the holiday song "Let It Snow," playing on their car radio when the beast trotted by.

"That thing'll kill you," driver Adam Ronan says in the video as the moose passes by his car.

Adam Ronan and his family watch as a moose skips past their vehicle on Sunday, December 18, 2022, near the Santa Fe ski basin.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

