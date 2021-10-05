Robert Van de Velde wasn’t about to wait.
He was among the first to vote early, as the election season began in earnest Tuesday in Santa Fe County.
Van de Velde, 87, said he’s always tried to vote early, either in person or through absentee ballots, and found this year’s process to have “worked out very well.”
“It was perfect and easy,” he said at the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office.
The election, which will conclude Nov. 2, is just the second consolidated election under the County Clerk’s Office following the Legislature’s 2018 approval of the Local Election Act.
The city clerk previously handled local elections, but now has a different role. The city clerk still hands out candidate packets and collects petition signatures, but the most important job — counting votes come election night — is now the responsibility of the Santa Fe County clerk.
Officials hoped that by consolidating elections, turnout for some of the down ballot races would increase, but county Clerk Katharine Clark said she doesn’t expect a noticeable difference.
“We don’t expect a high turnout,” Clark said. “Even though it’s a consolidated election, voters typically don’t turn out for local elections. They tend to turn out for larger elections.”
She said as of Tuesday afternoon, about 50 people had cast in-person ballots, compared to the 137 the county received for the first day of early voting in 2020.
Clark said she would like to see a higher turnout in those races — she said school board races draw an average of about 3 percent — mainly because she believes they often have a more immediate impact on voters lives than some of the larger state and federal offices.
“Those are the everyday things that are important in your life,” Clark said. “We want voters to turn out for that.”
She said that she expects more people to come in as early voting continues.
Clark said about 1,420 absentee ballots were requested, which will be sent to in-state voters.
Voters who are out of state and overseas have been sent ballots.
Clark said the start of early voting went smoothly.
The county had put out a call for poll workers in late September, but the clerk said that was mainly to ensure the county had enough backup workers in the case of an emergency.
She did note that finding poll workers has become more difficult as a more reliable crop of older volunteers age out. Likewise, as COVID-19 continues to rage, more and more older poll workers have opted to stay home.
“Our election work population tends to be a bit high in age,” Clark said. “We are hoping that these young folks will continue to be poll workers. We are seeing an aging out of election workers.”
She said the office is still accepting volunteers, who must attend a mandatory two- to three-hour training class before being allowed to work an election. Poll workers are also required to take an oath.
In addition to a contested mayoral race in the city and several City Council seats at play, some voters also will have to make decisions on the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education and a general obligation bond and mill levy election. Voters throughout the county also will have say in other races and the town of Edgewood will select its first set of town commissioners.
