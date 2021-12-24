Although the surging omicron coronavirus variant might give some churchgoers pause, they have numerous options for in-person worship this year — a marked change from Christmas 2020.
The Church of the Holy Faith on East Palace Avenue is returning to a pre-pandemic schedule with two services on Christmas Eve and one on Christmas Day. The Episcopal church also held a Christmas pageant featuring 25 children and a string quartet concert with music by Mozart and Bach.
The Rev. Robin Dodge, the church’s rector, said all of it would be livestreamed “so that those people who don’t feel comfortable coming into a crowd can still enjoy the beautiful liturgy and experience the celebration.”
The congregation has about 1,000 members. Dodge said attendees are required to wear masks at services.
In 2020, the Christmas pageant was broadcast online, with children recorded at home. The services were also livestreamed.
“Last year, we knew that people were feeling a longing to be at the church, even though [it] was closed,” Dodge said. “So we invited people to come and light farolitos around the church.”
It has been a tradition at Holy Faith for many years, “but last year, it was especially poignant,” Dodge added.
Therese Saint-Andre, a parishioner at Holy Faith, said she planned to attend the Christmas Eve service at 10:30 p.m. for the music, candles and incense. She also planned to attend the pageant.
“When we had a chance to come back together, many of us were really happy to do that,” Saint-Andre said.
St. John’s United Methodist Church on Old Pecos Trail plans an in-person candlelight Christmas Eve service this year, but none on Christmas Day.
“We send people home with a message of Christmas,” said Matt Bridges, the church’s pastor.
He said services were held last year with social distancing.
The services also were livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. The expanded online presence has brought in new members, said Bridges, who said he typically sees about 100 viewers each Sunday.
The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi on Cathedral Place planned to hold two services on Christmas Eve and two more on Christmas Day.
Attendees were required to wear a mask, said the Rev. Timothy Martinez, the church’s rector. He said the church holds around 900 people.
Last year, it held the same four services, but with no one in attendance. Like many other churches, it livestreamed its services.
Martinez said St. Francis offers communion, but with only the host, no wine.
“To prevent transmission, but also so that we can move people through the church faster than we normally do,” he said.
St. Bede’s Episcopal Church on West San Mateo Road planned to host two services on Christmas Eve, one in English and the other in Spanish. It also planned a service on Christmas morning.
The church began livestreaming its services at the beginning of the pandemic.
It has gained about 50 new members due to its online presence, said the Rev. M. Catherine Volland, the church’s rector.
“For some, it’s COVID-related, and for some it’s because of age,” Volland said of the reasons for virtual participation, adding that St. Bede’s has about 300 members.
Last year there were no in-person services for Christmas, but the church livestreamed services and offered a drive-up communion.
“They’re prepared miniature chalices with the bread and the wine in separate compartments,” she said. “It meant a lot to people — to be able to take the sacrament home.”
Peg Maish, a St. Bede’s parishioner and choir singer, said she would typically attend holiday services, but she’ll be visiting family in Chicago.
“This year more than any, we probably value time together with family and friends, because it is more uncertain,” Maish added.
