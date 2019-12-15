In New Mexico, Border Patrol agents feel they're up against wall

SANTA TERESA — Earlier this year, U.S. Border Patrol agents began to sense they were unwelcome when they walked into local restaurants around this small border town.
“You feel it,” agent Fidel Baca said, sitting in the driver’s seat of a patrol truck. “It’s just something you feel when you walk in and you feel the ice.”
“All of a sudden it’s really quiet, and everybody’s looking at you,” added agent Oscar Maldonado, who was in the passenger seat.
It was a marked change from prior years, when customers would sometimes buy agents lunch to thank them for their work. They say the shift began after the number of migrant families arriving at the border hit record highs, and reports of overcrowding and improper conditions for detainees gained national attention.
In a polarized political environment — with President Donald Trump tweeting about extending the border barrier and Democrats slamming his administration’s restrictive immigration policies — those patrolling the border don’t often give their perspectives. But during a recent daylong ride, starting in El Paso and heading west some 40 miles along New Mexico’s border, two agents did .
They said they felt much of the country has misunderstood them.
“You’re being overworked,” Baca said. “We were not getting what we needed. And on top of that, we were being criticized and, to some point, villainized.”
There was even an incident when a man pulled up next to Baca’s patrol truck at a drive-in restaurant and yelled, “¡Todos somos Mexicanos!” and peeled out. The remark, which means, “We’re all Mexicans,” implied that as a Hispanic, Baca shouldn’t be working to apprehend Mexicans illegally entering the country.
The job of a Border Patrol agent has never been easy. Enduring long, solitary shifts, agents spend much of their time “laying in” — waiting, often in the heat, as they monitor remote patches of desert for signs of activity.
“It does get old, staring at dirt,” Baca said.
They’re trained to pay attention to details: If there are insect tracks on top of a footprint in the sand, it’s not that fresh; if tracks point in one direction, it doesn’t necessarily mean migrants went in that direction, as they’ve been known to walk backward to mislead agents.
Agents might also be “pulling the drag” — a term for smoothing out dirt roads with big tires so they can more easily detect recent migrant tracks, or picking up and confiscating makeshift ladders used to scale a border fence. Then at the drop of a hat, they might pursue and apprehend migrants on foot, pull over a suspicious vehicle or engage in a high-speed chase.
In 2014, their job became more complicated as migrant families and unaccompanied minors began arriving at the border in greater numbers. Then, after Trump won the presidency in part on a hard-line immigration platform, his administration implemented stricter policies. Many of them placed the Border Patrol at the forefront of enforcement.
All these factors came to a head this spring, when the number of families and unaccompanied children apprehended at the southwest border hit the highest level in history, overwhelming processing stations and detention centers. As the agents described it, “ground zero” for the influx was the El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico.
A series of disquieting reports ensued. In May, the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General issued a warning about "dangerous overcrowding" at an El Paso Border Patrol station, reporting detainees wore “soiled clothing for days or weeks” and were “standing on toilets in the cells to make room and gain breathing space.” A similar report followed in July about stations in South Texas.
In June, attorneys reported migrant children at the Clint, Texas, station had no access to toothbrushes, toothpaste or soap, and were filthy, relieving themselves in their pants and wearing clothes covered in snot and tears.
In July, a ProPublica investigation showed members of a private Facebook group for current and former Border Patrol agents joked about the deaths of migrants and posted vulgar remarks and illustrations about Hispanic members of Congress.
Asked about these reports earlier this month, agents responded the public was getting a skewed picture of the agency and its officers. At the height of the migrant influx, they said they were doing all they could to care for migrants, and many agents were donating clothes, toys, DVDs and soccer balls for the children.
“We know that we’re always putting people’s well-being first,” said Baca, 31, who is assigned to the Santa Teresa station and is currently working at the agency’s media office in El Paso. “And when lies are stirring up that we’re not, and we’re keeping them in subpar conditions, I think that’s what’s going to affect agents the most.”
Agents also had to learn duties on the fly that weren’t part of their normal job description, such as parenting skills and trying to make sure overcrowded centers were sanitary.
“Even though we were filled to capacity, we would clean the cells at the beginning of every shift,” Maldonado said.
Maldonado, assigned to the Ysleta, Texas, station and previously to Lordsburg, which patrols New Mexico’s remote Bootheel region, said the sheer numbers made it more difficult than before to give detainees what they needed — especially since the sector hasn’t received additional manpower in years.
“Before, I remember catching somebody, taking them up to the station, processing them, heating up their meal and transporting them to the prison. I did everything,” he said. “Now, instead of one burrito, we were trying to heat up 100 burritos in one microwave.”
The agents also said they’ve gone out of their way to help migrants. Baca recalled a time he and his colleagues passed an IV through the border fence to help severely dehydrated migrants on the Mexican side.
Baca said he has had difficulty convincing the agency to share more positive stories like this one. As it is, the media generally only hears from the El Paso sector once every couple of weeks when it sends out a news release about a big drug seizure or group apprehension.
"I wanted to put out that story,” Baca said. “It shows the humanitarian side."
Baca said the agency’s public relations challenges also stem from the fact that the immigration issue in general has become politicized. He added critics also accuse agents of making enforcement decisions based on race, a charge he denies.
“There are local pro-migrant groups that think we’re racist,” he said as he drove the patrol truck along the border fence in Sunland Park, not far from El Paso. “I’m like, have you seen our last names? He’s Maldonado and I’m Baca.”
“It doesn’t matter your citizenship, your gender, your religious beliefs, your sexual preference,” he continued. “You’re not supposed to come in between the ports of entry. If you do, you will be arrested.”
Baca himself is a first-generation American whose parents are from the southern part of the Mexican state of Chihuahua. He’s bilingual and regularly visits family members who live in Ciudad Juárez. His parents and sister are naturalized Americans.
In fact, more than half of Border Patrol agents nationwide are Hispanic, according to 2016 federal data. But Baca said his family’s origins don’t ever make him feel conflicted about doing his job.
“My parents came here and they raised me as I’m American,” he said. “I salute the American flag and I serve the American people, not the Mexican people.”
Maldonado, who has three kids, used to be a kindergarten teacher and middle school athletics coach, and he said he misses the satisfaction of helping kids learn.
Baca played football in high school and is now studying part-time to get his college degree.
The agents said they think often about their own kids while on the job. Standing by a border fence in El Paso, Maldonado and Baca pointed to small, fresh footprints in the dirt — likely the tracks of a migrant child. The contrast between the lives of migrant children and many kids on the U.S. side was apparent.
“I think about some kids in the U.S. who get upset about a new iPhone,” Baca said.
“It makes you grateful for what you have,” Maldonado added.
The job is a bit quieter now than it was over the spring and summer. Apprehensions at the southwest border fell for the sixth straight month in November and were down 70 percent from a peak in May, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Processing centers are no longer overcrowded like they were and the Border Patrol no longer depends on shelters in nearby cities to house migrants they can’t find room for, like the facility run by the city of Deming for much of the year.
But the sector is still apprehending an average of 200 people per day.
“We’re still busy compared to previous times,” Baca said.
The agents said their public image in the community also has been improving , as national media attention on the El Paso border has waned, and particularly after Border Patrol agents and Customs and Border Protection officers helped secure the scene after the August mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. One off-duty CBP director helped save the life of a man wounded in the massacre.
“Right now it’s going back to being praised,” Baca said. “I hate to say this, but it just depends on how the media paints us.”
