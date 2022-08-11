A retired New Mexico State Police Officer is suing the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department and the Angel Fire Police Department for allegedly violating the state Civil Rights Act over a personal grudge.

A civil complaint filed Monday in state District Court by Benjamin Swope — who worked for state police at the time — claims Sgt. Tom Lewis of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office wrongfully charged him with battery without probable cause.

Swope was arrested in September after an altercation at the National Rifle Association’s Whittington Center shooting range near Raton. Swope, his wife and father-in-law were approached by a group of strangers who yelled and cursed at them, according to Swope’s civil complaint. One of the strangers — who was later identified as Shane Bryan — reached for Swope’s gun, which was sitting on a table in front of him.

