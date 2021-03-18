ALBUQUERQUE — Standing on the sidewalk outside his office as the lunch hour approached on Thursday, University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez adjusted his sunglasses, looked over his shoulder in the direction of The Pit and made the first executive decision of the Richard Pitino era.
“Time to go get my man and have him put on that red blazer,” Nuñez said.
Moments later, with a few hundred Lobos fans sitting in the sun-soaked bleachers of University Stadium, a ripple of applause preceded a virtual rendition of the UNM fight song as Pitino and his family strolled into the stadium’s south entrance and made their introduction as the first family of Lobo basketball.
Fired Monday by the Big Ten’s Minnesota Golden Gophers, the 38-year-old son of Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was hired Tuesday morning by UNM. Deemed unworthy to lead Minnesota to prominence in a Power Five conference, Richard Pitino has been hailed by UNM as the potential savior of a long-overdue rebuilding project.
The first order of business? Wasting no time putting on the cherry red sports coat before addressing fans for the first time. The last coach, recently fired Paul Weir, declined to put it on during his first day, telling the fans he felt he needed to earn it.
He never did. In four years as UNM’s coach, the closest he came was a V-neck red sweater that some said was a cross between Mister Rogers and Bobby Knight.
“I don’t know if I’m a Brioni guy, but this blazer fits nice. It looks great,” Pitino said after Nuñez greeted him on the podium. “I’m going to embrace it every single day. I mean, when you go to a place where there’s a tradition about the blazer that you wear, you know you’ve won a lot of games and you know you’ve had a lot of great coaches. So I’ll absolutely be wearing it and be proud of it.”
Pitino has agreed to a six-year contract, signing a term sheet this week that locks in an annual base salary of $400,000, plus an additional $200,000 a year for media relations and another $175,000 for program promotion, bringing the total compensation to $775,000 the first year and $800,000 starting next year.
He also gets a courtesy car, a country club membership and tickets to sporting events. If he stays for four years, he is eligible for a retention bonus of $25,000 for years one through four and $50,000 for the final two years.
The contract expires after the 2026-27 season. Its total value is $4.975 million.
The deal is laden with incentive clauses that have yet to be assigned a monetary value, such as winning a conference championship, winning the Mountain West Coach of the Year award or making an NCAA Tournament appearance. He gets additional bonuses for his team reaching predetermined academic milestones.
It also includes a buyout in case he's fired before the end of his deal. Those terms have not been disclosed.
In financial parlance, buyouts have become a bad word for a cash-strapped athletic programs like UNM’s, which is projected to lose over $12 million in the last fiscal year thanks to the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Neither of the department's cash cows (football and men's basketball) played a home game in the 2020-21 school year, which cost the university millions in lost revenue from ticket sales and promotions.
The department has been burdened by buyouts over the years, dealing with seven-figure severance packages to recently fired coaches Bob Davie (football) and Craig Neal (basketball), not to mention the $490,000 buyout owed to Weir.
Pitino is due a $1.7 million buyout of his own from Minnesota, although it’s unclear what impact his immediate turnaround for job status will have on it.
Interviewed by Nuñez in Chicago late last week, Pitino said he received a private call from UNM’s athletics boss shortly after they spoke. Nuñez said he had one question for him.
“I don’t know if he was tricking me or not. He said, ‘How long would you need if I offered you the job?’ ” Pitino recalled. “And I said, ‘How’s two seconds sound?’ So I was ready to go because I know how special it is.”
Thursday’s news conference drew a few familiar faces in the crowd, namely a slew of former players like Chad Toppert and J.R. Giddens. Most of the players still on the roster this season were there as well.
“I liked the way he sounded and when he talked about his style of play. Yeah, I thought that was good,” said Lobos point guard Jeremiah Francis. "I knew about him and his family a little bit before they came here, but the talk we had when he called me was real good."
Pitino said he had a chance to speak to most of the players Tuesday and to the men left over from Weir's staff on Wednesday. In the time in between, he had a chance to see The Pit in a private tour arranged by Nuñez and his staff. All three of Pitino's kids donned Lobo jerseys with No. 22 on them, signifying Pitino's place as the 22nd head coach in program history.
On Thursday, he talked about the building’s national reputation as a fearsome place, one where his dad, Rick, had coached long ago.
As much as he knows about The Pit’s history, the younger Pitino also knows it is a shadow of its former self thanks to dwindling attendance the last half-decade.
“You can’t build a championship program with apathy,” he said when talking about what an energized fan base can do to boost a school’s drive — or what a disgruntled one can do to hurt it.
He faced the latter in his final years at Minnesota, where a once-magical beginning had faded into what became a golden opportunity for Pitino and UNM to link up.
Before posing for photos and taking his family around town in search of a home, Pitino had one parting shot for the people he hopes to see across the street in a few months.
“Thank you so much,” he said, waving. “It’s going to be a fun ride.”
