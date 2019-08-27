City Councilor Signe Lindell made what could be construed as disparaging comments about Santa Fe Police Department Chief Andrew Padilla nearly two months ago during a conversation with a detective that was recorded on his lapel camera.
Video footage of the conversation, obtained Tuesday under a public records request, shows Lindell saying Padilla “just didn’t have the experience” to be police chief.
“He scares me,” Lindell tells Detective Tony Trujillo in the recording of their chance meeting July 5 on the Santa Fe Plaza, referring to Padilla. “I hope to God he doesn’t get us in trouble. … My sincerest, deepest hope, you know what I’m saying?”
Padilla, who became police chief in June 2018, did not return a message seeking comment late Tuesday. The mayor’s office issued a statement on his behalf.
“I continue to have a professional relationship with Councilor Lindell and can assure her and the public that an internal investigation is underway to determine whether any police department policies were violated in the making of this video,” Padilla said in the statement.
In the video, which captures a nearly three-minute conversation between Lindell and Trujillo, Lindell also makes snide remarks about people on the Plaza.
“Does anybody in this crowd take a bath, for God’s sake? Jesus,” she says, generating laughter from Trujillo. “I just walked around. Good God. These people stink. It’s like old hippies. … Do they smoke dope openly here?”
In a telephone interview, Lindell said she had only one comment to make about the video.
“What I said was inappropriate, and I’m sorry I said it,” she said.
The encounter between Lindell and Trujillo happened around 7:30 p.m. the day after the Fourth of July. The detective had recorded his interactions with at least two others before encountering Lindell.
In the video, Trujillo, president of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association, is walking around the Plaza when he encounters Lindell, whose council district includes the Plaza.
After the pair joke around for a bit, Lindell asks Trujillo how everyone is doing, apparently referring to union members. At the time, the City Council had recently approved a new collective bargaining agreement that included $707,000 for pay increases.
“Feeling pretty good about it?” Lindell asks.
“Yeah, they’re feeling alright about it,” Trujillo responds.
“How about the chief?” Lindell says.
“The chief? I think the chief is good,” Trujillo replies.
“That was a little halfhearted,” Lindell tells Trujillo. “It’s alright. I feel the same.”
Lindell then goes on to say Padilla doesn’t have enough experience and that he scares her.
“You know exactly what I’m saying?” Lindell says. “I’m like, ‘Please don’t get me in trouble today.’ ”
Padilla, a Marine Corps veteran and Española native who worked his way up the chain of command during his 18 years on the police force, beat out at at least seven applicants for the chief position, including several from elsewhere in New Mexico.
Padilla, who is paid $108,201 annually, is the third Santa Fe police chief since 2014. He followed Patrick Gallagher, who served almost two years before leaving to become chief at the Las Cruces Police Department, and former Chief Eric Garcia, who led the Santa Fe department for 13 months.
In her conversation with Trujillo, Lindell says she is “glad that all worked out,” apparently referring to the new contract with officers.
“I felt like the mayor was really a guy of his word on that,” says Lindell, who is one of Mayor Alan Webber’s biggest allies.
“He did, and our officers know that,” says Trujillo, who adds that he “took a lot of crap” at the outset of negotiations with the city on raises.
As Webber’s administration considered a proposal to offer bonuses to Santa Fe police officers in hopes of preventing them from leaving for better-paying jobs in other departments, Trujillo called the proposed retention bonuses “insulting” and “a slap in the face” to the department’s rank and file.
“[At] the very beginning, I was like, ‘I think he’s sincere,’ ” Trujillo tells Lindell in the recording, referring to the mayor. “And he was, and he delivered. He put his money where his mouth was.”
Lindell, who serves as mayor pro tem, tells Trujillo in the video that Webber was “clear as a bell” behind closed doors.
“He talked to us like an old Dutch uncle,” she says. “I was like, ‘Yes, sir. OK. I’m in.’ ”
