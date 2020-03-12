Santa Fe County announced the closure of five senior centers starting Friday.
The closures will affect the Chimayo, Santa Cruz, Edgewood, El Rancho and Eldorado senior centers.
County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the move is meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"We at the county are focused on our vulnerable populations and seniors and doing our best to take precautions," Hart said.
She said seniors who depend on the more than 3,200 congregated lunches served each month between the facilities will be added to the county's food delivery program. The Meals on Wheels program hands out more than 3,000 meals a month.
County officials also said transport services for seniors will be limited to those with medical conditions who need a ride to doctor's appointments or treatment, such as cancer, dialysis and wound care.
All planned field trips and outings through the senior centers have been canceled.
Non-essential county-sponsored community events are canceled, as well as non-essential travel for county employees, according to a Thursday memo from County Manager Katherine Miller.
