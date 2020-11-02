The space that housed Il Piatto is up for lease 24 years after chef and owner Matt Yohalem brought Italian fine dining to the Cortez Building on Marcy Street.
Il Piatto did not reopen after the mid-March shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. On Sept. 15, the building's owner, Cortez Marcy Street LLC, placed a lien notice on the restaurant claiming unpaid rent.
The space is listed with Mark Tanguay, a Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., commercial real estate executive, who did not immediately return a call for comment.
Yohalem did not respond to an email for comment and could not be reached by phone.
All the spaces in the Cortez Building have turned over since the end of 2018. Cortez Marcy Street LLC did not renew leases for Marcy Street Card Shop, Laura Sheppherd Atelier and Glorianna’s Beads, all of which had been tenants for 20 to 50 years.
Yohalem had a long-term lease from 2010.
Along with Il Piatto, the Glorianna’s Beads space also remains vacant. New tenants in other spaces include Sub Rosa, Kris Lajeski Design Group and World of Bohemia.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.