Spring is the season when kids all across the country are hiring spelling coaches and memorizing lists of elongated, tongue-twisting, arcane words.
The goal for many is to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in suburban Washington. Roots of the pressure-packed event stretch to 1925.
If you scour the list of kids who won the national championship, there’s no mention of New Mexico. Statistics usually don’t tell the whole story, and this time is no different.
Two New Mexicans captured the national championship of spelling. Geography of tournament locations obscures the record.
The first New Mexico resident to win the national title was Nettie Crawford in 1962. A 13-year-old eighth grader, she grew up on a cotton and alfalfa farm in Roswell.
Blake Giddens of Alamogordo, whose father was stationed at nearby Holloman Air Force Base, won the national spelling championship in 1983. Giddens was 14, also an eighth grader.
Crawford and Giddens qualified for the national competition by winning regional bees in El Paso, Texas.
Newspapers used to sponsor nearly all the spellers who qualified for the national bee. Both champions from New Mexico were backed by the now-defunct El Paso Herald-Post, which was part of the Scripps-Howard newspaper chain.
As a result, Crawford and Giddens are listed as national champions affiliated with their sponsor’s home base of El Paso.
Crawford prepared for spelling bees with a single, thick book. “I would spend my summers reading the dictionary. I was still studying the dictionary during my off-time at nationals,” she said.
Now 74, Crawford lives in Chattanooga, Tenn. She doesn’t remember if she was nervous during the national spelling bee, but it was taxing.
The competition lasted 55 rounds and covered 720 words. Crawford and Michael Day, 14, of Hardin, Ill., were the last two spellers standing.
Neither could vanquish the other. Both made a series of mistakes. They misspelled “cozenage,” (it means deception), “hippophagy,” (eating horseflesh), and “ouananiche,” (a salmon).
The national bee wasn’t televised then, so no announcer was left to fill time while rooting for less-than-sudden victory.
Bee judges were running out of championship-level words. Day and Crawford both misspelled “esquamulose,” an adjective of botany that refers to a smooth exterior covering.
At that point, judges declared Crawford and Day co-national champions. It marked the third time the title went to two competitors.
Crawford said a shared championship turned out all right. She and Day traveled together on a victory tour that included an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show.
They spelled words tossed out by television star Sullivan. He fumbled by announcing Crawford had misspelled “prerogative.” Sullivan relied on his own phonetic spelling.
Crawford says the words of her time are elementary compared to those in today’s bees. “They’re spelling words I wouldn’t know how to approach,” she said.
Crawford became a teacher. Then she joined the Air Force, served for 30 years and retired as a colonel.
The discipline it took to study the dictionary as a child stuck with her. She received a bachelor’s degree from New Mexico State University, a master’s in psychology from Pepperdine and a law degree from Texas Tech.
Crawford also studied at Tech for a doctorate in educational psychology. Her famous work ethic stalled. She completed the course work but not her dissertation.
Giddens won the national bee outright 40 years ago. His last competitor, a boy from St. Petersburg, Fla., misspelled “ratatouille,” a stew rich in vegetables.
Giddens followed with a correct spelling of the same word. He then won the national championship by spelling “Purim,” a Jewish holiday.
He remembers a heavy media presence at the bee, though it wasn’t televised live during his championship run. The venue, Washington’s Capital Hilton, was small compared to settings that would follow as coverage escalated.
Giddens said his older sister, Nicole, inspired him to compete in the bee. She twice qualified for the national event. Along with her participation came wisdom on how to prepare.
His mother coached him. A middle school teacher in El Paso, Robert Dahl, offered helpful advice. Dahl had coached the 1981 national champion, Paige Pipkin of El Paso.
The city of Alamogordo threw a parade for Giddens when he returned from the bee. No spelling champion is lazy academically. Giddens went on to graduate from Clemson University and became a civil engineer in Northern Virginia.
He served for years as a judge at the national spelling bee. The event changed along with the high-tech world.
“It was all notebooks in my day. Now there are so many study tools,” Giddens said.
Unchanged are the work ethic of the spellers and the intensity of the bee. Crawford and Givens are in the record book, champions in the country’s greatest intellectual competition not named Jeopardy!