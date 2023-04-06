Spring is the season when kids all across the country are hiring spelling coaches and memorizing lists of elongated, tongue-twisting, arcane words.

The goal for many is to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee in suburban Washington. Roots of the pressure-packed event stretch to 1925.

If you scour the list of kids who won the national championship, there’s no mention of New Mexico. Statistics usually don’t tell the whole story, and this time is no different.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.