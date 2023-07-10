A wave of visitors enters the International Folk Art Market at its new location Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard. A crowd of between 15,000 and 16,000 people attended the market throughout the weekend, International Folk Art Market CEO Melissa Mann said.
This year’s International Folk Art Market, hosted Wednesday through Sunday at a new location in Railyard Park, set a new all-time sales record in the market’s 19-year history, organizers say.
Artists from around the world brought in an estimated $3.36 million.
“It exceeded our wildest expectations in almost every area,” International Folk Art Market CEO Melissa Mann said.
Although some worried the market’s change of venue — shifting from its longtime spot on Museum Hill to the downtown Santa Fe Railyard — would result in insurmountable traffic and parking challenges, Mann said market workers and artists enjoyed the space.
Marketgoers largely agreed, even if the change might require an adjustment.
“Everybody — guests, artists, volunteers — we all just loved the site,” Mann said. “We had so much fun in the Railyard: the way the space functioned; and the way people got there; and the way people just were able to be in such a gorgeous outdoor space.”
The feeling was mutual, said Brooke Scarborough, director of events and marketing at the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp.
“We are extremely happy with how everything went. ... To see all the artists from around the world come to the Railyard, that was really exciting for us,” she said.
The Folk Art Market’s more than $3 million in artist sales “far exceeds” prior records, Mann said.
A crowd of between 15,000 and 16,000 people attended the market throughout the weekend, with about 80% who were first-time attendees, she added. The crowd didn’t break the market’s all-time attendance record of about 22,000 in 2018 due to a time-ticketing system, first implemented in 2019 to help control crowd numbers, and concerns about hosting the event in Railyard Park for the first time.
“We could even have gone higher. I think for our first year in the Railyard, we were just trying to get a sense of how people use the space,” Mann said.
The success of this year’s International Folk Art Market could mean the event will be celebrating it’s 20th anniversary next year in Railyard Park.
Scarborough said she hopes the market decides to stay.
Planning is already underway to bring new additions to the Folk Art Market to celebrate its milestone. Mann said she’s excited to expand existing relationships between the market and Railyard businesses — from organizing another market-exclusive ride on Sky Railway to allowing artists to showcase their film costume work on a movie night.
“The outpouring from the community has been so strong that what we’re super excited about working on for next year is how we really build on further partnerships with the other organizations that are in this part of town,” she said.