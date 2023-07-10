070723_GC_FolkART02rgb.jpg

A wave of visitors enters the International Folk Art Market at its new location Friday at the Santa Fe Railyard. A crowd of between 15,000 and 16,000 people attended the market throughout the weekend, International Folk Art Market CEO Melissa Mann said.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

This year’s International Folk Art Market, hosted Wednesday through Sunday at a new location in Railyard Park, set a new all-time sales record in the market’s 19-year history, organizers say.

Artists from around the world brought in an estimated $3.36 million.

“It exceeded our wildest expectations in almost every area,” International Folk Art Market CEO Melissa Mann said.

