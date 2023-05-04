It's never a good sign when a politician gives a speech littered with a phrase used by quarterbacks and poker players.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich on Thursday delivered just such a talk and a load of irony. He slammed self-serving politicians in a video announcing his 2024 reelection campaign.
"When I look at Washington these days, I see plenty of fighters," Heinrich said. "The problem is too many are fighting for themselves, for their career and their big donors. The way I see it, you hired me to work for you, and I want you to know, I’m all in."
Sounding like Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Heinrich used the phrase "all in" six times during an announcement that lasted 101 seconds. But is Heinrich sincere?
The senator and his intermediaries continue to sidestep questions about whether Heinrich might try to cut short his stay in Washington to satisfy his own career interests.
If Heinrich is committed to serving in the Senate until January 2031, it would be a simple matter for him to say he will not run for governor of New Mexico in 2026. Nothing so straightforward is coming from the senator or his camp.
I requested an interview with Heinrich on Thursday after listening to him talk about his commitment as a senator. He spoke of being "all in" for everyone from children to military veterans to New Mexico residents who lost everything in wildfires.
Heinrich didn't respond to my request, but I received an email from Brad Elkins, the senator's senior political adviser.
"The only political decision Martin has made is to run for re-election," Elkins wrote. "His focus right now is serving New Mexicans as U.S. Senator. The Governor was just re-elected, she deserves time to govern before anyone begins speculating about who will succeed her."
Heinrich has relied on similarly worded statements for weeks, even as he sloshed kerosene on simmering discussions about his interest in being governor.
Heinrich last month publicly criticized Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a series of line-item budget vetoes. He knew his rebuke of a fellow Democrat would draw attention to himself.
"New Mexico’s state Legislature took bold action for our state,” Heinrich wrote on Twitter. “I am disappointed to see those efforts now vetoed."
Nothing is easier than sitting in Washington while lambasting the governor in Santa Fe. Heinrich pandered to New Mexico voters by implying he would be a more thoughtful governor than the woman who's in that position.
Regular readers of my column know I'm no fan of Lujan Grisham. Contrary to Heinrich's criticism, she has allowed too much spending. Many state legislators have told me Lujan Grisham doesn't even try to communicate with them. And her revolving-door administration is a good indication she's no fun to work for.
Heinrich probably has the potential to be a better governor. But if he's angling for the job, he shouldn't be running again for the Senate.
Consider the timing. If Heinrich is reelected, he would begin his third Senate term in 2025. He almost certainly would launch his gubernatorial campaign that same year.
State residents would be stuck with a U.S. senator devoting two years to winning a state office.
Heinrich isn't the first senator with an interest in the governorship. His old colleague, Democrat Tom Udall, wanted to run for governor in 2018.
Udall could have won. But he had been reelected to the U.S. Senate in 2014. He had more than two years remaining on his term as the campaign for governor began.
In addition, Republican Donald Trump was in the White House, running a scandal-ridden government. Udall realized his responsibility was to the people who sent him to the Senate. They expected a legislative check on Trump's executive branch, not a senator preoccupied with a gubernatorial campaign.
If Udall agonized, he didn't show it. He announced he would complete his term in Senate, ending all discussion about a run for governor.
Heinrich could do the same — if he wanted to. Clarity has never been a strong point of the senator.
During his last campaign in 2018, Heinrich seemed to talk in riddles. "If we plan for what we can be, we won't lose who we already are," he said.
I can do better, Sen. Heinrich. If you plan to run for governor, drop out of the Senate race you just entered.
That's the standard for a politician who claims to be "all in."
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.