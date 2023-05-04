It's never a good sign when a politician gives a speech littered with a phrase used by quarterbacks and poker players.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich on Thursday delivered just such a talk and a load of irony. He slammed self-serving politicians in a video announcing his 2024 reelection campaign.

"When I look at Washington these days, I see plenty of fighters," Heinrich said. "The problem is too many are fighting for themselves, for their career and their big donors. The way I see it, you hired me to work for you, and I want you to know, I’m all in."

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

