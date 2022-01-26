A crash Wednesday morning on a snow- and ice-covered road near San Ildefonso Pueblo killed a man and sent a woman to the hospital with injuries.
Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of N.M. 30 and N.M. 502, sheriff's office spokesman Juan Ríos said. The man in one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in the second vehicle was taken to a hospital.
Deputies believe the man was driving west on N.M. 502 and the woman was driving in the opposite direction, Ríos said. For an unknown reason, the man's vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and was struck on the passenger side.
"Heavy ice and snow was on the roadway at the time of the crash," Ríos said.
He did not release the man's identity.
New Mexico State Police investigated five crashes in the area between 5 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, said Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency.
Three of the crashes were on N.M. 502 between Los Alamos and Pojoaque but resulted in no injuries. Two were on U.S. 84/285 between Española and Santa Fe, resulting in one injury, Francisco said.
Santa Fe police interim Chief Paul Joye said the department responded to three crashes in the city between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., but added he could not specify whether they were due to the weather.
