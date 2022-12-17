John and Judy Miller

 Courtesy photo

RED RIVER — Former Red River Mayor John Miller and his wife, Judy — the founders and previous owners of Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area — died within just four days of each during Thanksgiving week. John was 88 and Judy was 86.

In 2008, the couple were inducted into the New Mexico Ski Hall of Fame and spent 59 of their 65 years of marriage living in Red River. They moved to the area in 1963 after honeymooning at the Taos Inn in 1957.

Judy was born and raised in Colorado, while John was from Texas, although his family bought into the Red River area when he was just a child. In 1935, John's father, Francis Miller, and uncles Carl Miller and Paul Armstrong bought a 128-acre homestead ranch and started the first subdivision in the Upper Red River Valley.

This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.

