RED RIVER — Former Red River Mayor John Miller and his wife, Judy — the founders and previous owners of Enchanted Forest Cross Country Ski Area — died within just four days of each during Thanksgiving week. John was 88 and Judy was 86.
In 2008, the couple were inducted into the New Mexico Ski Hall of Fame and spent 59 of their 65 years of marriage living in Red River. They moved to the area in 1963 after honeymooning at the Taos Inn in 1957.
Judy was born and raised in Colorado, while John was from Texas, although his family bought into the Red River area when he was just a child. In 1935, John's father, Francis Miller, and uncles Carl Miller and Paul Armstrong bought a 128-acre homestead ranch and started the first subdivision in the Upper Red River Valley.
"For John, this was the beginning of a lifelong love of Red River," said Ellen Miller, the current owner of Enchanted Forest and one of the couple's four surviving children. "John was raised in Sudan, Texas, but — with his three siblings — spent every summer of his youth in Red River. He fished, rode horses and hiked all over the Enchanted Circle and even went to Blue Lake many times before former President Richard M. Nixon returned that sacred lake to Taos Pueblo."
Judy met John while attending University of Colorado Boulder.
John joined the U.S. Navy while in college. After marrying, the couple moved to posts in Philadelphia, then Norfolk, Va., where their first child, John Jr., was born.
After stints serving in the Mediterranean and working for a geophysical company in Louisiana, the family moved to Amarillo, Texas, where daughters Mary and Ellen Miller were born.
They never lost their fondness for Red River, however, and chose to take a chance on mountain life in the small New Mexico town in 1963. That following spring, their third daughter, Linda, was born.
John Miller first worked at Red River Ski Area before a friend helped him find work at the Questa Molybdenum Mine, first as a clerk and then as a senior planning engineer.
Meanwhile, their children learned how to ski at the now-defunct Powder Puff Mountain under Ski School director Gary Starbuck. In 1970, the Millers and Starbuck and his wife bought the ski area, which became one of the first in the country to use snowmaking technology.
The town of Red River was incorporated the following year. John Miller served on the first Town Council and was later elected the third mayor of Red River, following Ted Calhoun, who still lives in the area and owns Calhoun Real Estate with his family.
"We were instrumental in getting the town incorporated and served together for seven years," Calhoun said. "When my term as mayor was up in 1976, John ran and, of course, was elected to two terms there. … We also were involved in the ski business at Powder Puff. I worked there for a few years instructing and working in the shop. Of course, John and Gary Starbuck purchased the ski area from Mr. Lewis. John and Judy and I had been friends since the early ’60s — long time."
John Miller also oversaw the completion of the Red River wastewater treatment plant and was elected to the New Mexico Municipal League and Red River Chamber of Commerce, among many other public positions around the Enchanted Circle.
"During that time, John and Judy were always involved in community projects," said Sigi Klein, a fellow Red River resident and New Mexico Ski Hall of Fame inductee. "If there was something to be done, you could always count on them to get it together for Red River."
The Millers and the Starbucks sold Powder Puff at the end of winter 1979, and John began offering guided cross-country ski trips in the Upper Red River Valley and Judy opened an art gallery in town.
In 1985, Ellen Miller said that after her father skied at Royal Gorge in Soda Springs, Calif. — the largest groomed cross-country ski area in the United States — he was inspired to build a groomed area on a plateau atop Bobcat Pass. They opened Enchanted Forest Ski Area in the winter of 1985-86.
Trail names had whimsical or “enchanted” names like Sherwood Forest or Jabberwocky, but some of its trail names reflected John’s sense of humor. John and Judy both offered ski lessons at Enchanted Forest.
Even though it was their passion, Ellen Miller said her parents struggled with the ebbs and flows of the seasonal business, cycles with which she is now familiar as its owner.
She remembered her mother saying, "Years ago, we went to our accountant, Bill Simmons, when we had the Enchanted Forest. We were wondering if we should just give it up and he said, ‘You are so lucky. You’re doing something you love to do!’ He’s part of the reason we kept the business.”
After they sold the ski area to Ellen Miller and her then-husband, Geoff Goins, John and Judy Miller spent their time hiking and offering wildflower- and wild mushroom-identifying treks through the Red River Community House.
But they were always identified for their contributions to the ski culture in Northern New Mexico.
"I got to know them in 1971 as a freshman in college ski instructing at Red River," said former Gov. Gary Johnson. "Of course, they owned Powder Puff and then they moved on to Enchanted Forest and cross-country skiing has been a big part of my life. They’ve just been a big part of my life in New Mexico, and kind of epitomized good health. They were always out exercising every single day — they made it a point to do that. They were always gracious, and they were always wonderful. They were icons in the New Mexico ski community."
A funeral service was held for the Millers on Dec. 10 at St. James Episcopal Church in Taos, and their family hopes to host a memorial in Red River for them in the summer.
"The were pioneers in Red River," Calhoun said, "and they will both leave their mark on the town."
This story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.