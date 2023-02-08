Former patron joins with Lena Street Lofts to keep popular Iconik coffeehouse open

Iconik Coffee Roasters' ceramic mugs are on sale at the coffeehouse at the Lena Street location in 2016. Owner Sean Ham is opening a third location of the coffee shop at 1366 Cerrillos Road.

 Clyde Mueller/New Mexican file photo

For 10 years, Iconik Coffee Roasters has been off the beaten path at Lena Street Lofts and since 2018 tucked away in a onetime Catholic school on Guadalupe Street.

Iconik owner Sean Ham has relished the idea of giving customers “the experience of discovery” at cafes one first has to find.

Now he’s opening a third Iconik cafe this week in the former Discount Tire shop at 1366 Cerrillos Road.

