From left, Marc Mendoz of Long Beach, Calif.; Jorge Guerrero of San Bernardino, Calif.; Jesus Marin of Riverside, Calif.; Elber Galarza of San Bernardino, Calif.; and "Too Tall" Gomez of Santa Ana, Calif., toast while hanging out Saturday at Saints and Sinners in Española.
ESPAÑOLA — Motorists honked and waved as they drove by Kenny Salazar, who stood below Saints and Sinners' iconic sign along Riverside Drive.
They might have been honking in salute to the sign, featuring an angel and a devil; the lighted, blinking advertisement is perhaps better known than Salazar's package liquor store and bar.
Inside, about eight customers crowded around a single table. They talked of work, friends and local politics, and shared memories of days gone by at one of the state's oldest drinking establishments.
Welcome to Saints and Sinners, now celebrating its 60th birthday in the manner it is accustomed to — with beer, wine, margaritas, friends, family and laughter.
You can be either a saint or a sinner to get in, Salazar said with a laugh. In fact, he added, "Sometimes you come in as one and leave as the other."
But he and others said despite its reputation as a biker or dive bar — "Don't let the regulars scare you off," reads a poster on the wall — Saints and Sinners has become a community gathering place.
"There's pretty much like-minded people here," said Jon Tafoya, who stopped by for a beer Wednesday night.
Saints and Sinners is the sort of place you wouldn't want to see disappear, he said, because there's not many old-time, family-owned bars like this around anymore. The establishment's small-town, welcoming environment has drawn him back for years, he added.
"We take care of each other here," Tafoya said, noting longtime locals not only look out for each other but also look after the bar when its owners step away from the cash register or front counter to tend to customers or make a drink at the now-dark bar in the back half of the building.
Some old-timers, including Joe Guillen, executive director of the New Mexico School Boards Association, told stories of growing up in and around the bar when it was run by Salazar's father, Dennis Salazar, who died in late 2020 from COVID-19.
Dennis Salazar and his older brother Regino Salazar, who died in 2005, bought the bar, previously called the Sunny State Inn, in 1963. Kenny Salazar said he was just an elementary school kid, but he recalled asking his father, "What are you doing buying a liquor store and bar?"
Some of those who visited Saints and Sinners on Wednesday night recalled Dennis Salazar as a caring, well-read man who was involved with his community and was the one who renamed the business Saints and Sinners. He may have gotten the idea from some U.S. Army buddies who spoke of a bar called Saints and Sinners in another town, Kenny Salazar said.
Patrons recalled the bar's visit from actress Julia Roberts one Christmas Eve several years ago. They said she loaded up a bunch of Saints and Sinners merchandise (T-shirts, anyone?) and liquor to give as gifts, only to discover the place did not accept credit cards.
There was also the story of a drunken man who looked into a full- length mirror on the wall reflecting the people sitting behind him. He said it was odd that the other half of the bar had people who looked just like those he was sitting with.
Some remembered a truck driver losing control and running the vehicle into the side of the building where there was once a drive-thru window, knocking back Dennis Salazar — who was uninjured — and sending mini bottles of liquor all over the place.
No one was hurt in the accident, but it led to a temporary closure and some wall repairs, Kenny Salazar said.
There was a shooting at the bar over a decade ago, and some folks want to start a fight now and then, but Kenny Salazar and his son, Lucas Salazar, said they do their best to handle the problem, sometimes with the aid of loyal customers.
"For the most part, our customers police it," Kenny Salazar said.
Lucas Salazar and the business launched a website this weekend — saintsandsinnersnm.com. The goal is to ramp up advertising, sell Saints and Sinners merchandise online and draw in new patrons.
Lucas Salazar decided to help his dad with the business a few years ago after his grandfather died. He said he intends to keep the business going for as long as possible. What he likes best about Saints and Sinners, he said, is how people connect there.
"This is where we make relationships happen between us," he said, referring to family members and longtime regulars.
"And this place makes beautiful relationships happen among others," he said.