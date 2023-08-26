ESPAÑOLA — Motorists honked and waved as they drove by Kenny Salazar, who stood below Saints and Sinners' iconic sign along Riverside Drive.

They might have been honking in salute to the sign, featuring an angel and a devil; the lighted, blinking advertisement is perhaps better known than Salazar's package liquor store and bar.

Inside, about eight customers crowded around a single table. They talked of work, friends and local politics, and shared memories of days gone by at one of the state's oldest drinking establishments.

