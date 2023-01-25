Jamison Nash, 10, catches his breath Wednesday after playing tag on the ice with his father during a visit to the rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The city is allowing a new indoor soccer team launching later this year to lay down turf over the ice for its games, leaving some who use the rink worried their time at the facility could be limited or the move could be a precursor to the money-losing rink being closed by the city.
Jamison Nash, 10, waits Wednesday while his dad, Lucas Nash, laces up the skates of Suri Nash, 6, during a visit to the rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Mayor Alan Webber said the move to let an indoor soccer team use the ice rink is about growing the game of soccer in the city. “It’s not primarily about revenue [and] it’s certainly not about reducing our commitment to the ice rink,” he said.
Plans to use the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice skating facility as the playing surface for a new arena soccer team announced last month are receiving a cold reception from some winter sports enthusiasts.
“It’s a fantastic facility, and we’re really worried about how it will displace the community that we’ve created at the ice rink and the recreation opportunities that will be limited,” said Tammy Berendzen, president of the Santa Fe Skating Club.
While use of the ice will be possible between games, Berendzen said she is concerned the change will interrupt many planned activities, including the Learn to Skate program, youth hockey and free skating hours. She also accused the city of misrepresenting the rink’s finances by claiming the rink is more of a money pit than it actually is.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said he wants to give both soccer and skating fans a place to play.
“First, I think what we have is a world-class ice skating rink and a tremendous community that loves to skate,” he said. “Secondly, we have a lot of kids in Santa Fe who love to play soccer. The question is, can we do both? … It’s more opportunity for more kids to have more fun in Santa Fe; it’s not primarily about revenue [and] it’s certainly not about reducing our commitment to the ice rink.”
City officials announced last month that a new major arena soccer team will be coming to Santa Fe. The still-unnamed team will be a part of the Major Arena Soccer League 2, an indoor soccer league that serves as the developmental league of the Major Arena Soccer League. The first season is set to kick off in December and run from December to March annually with at least six home games, according to a news release from the city.
To do this, the city plans to cover the ice rink with indoor turf and a thermal-controlled subfloor to protect the ice during games, which it said will allow it to still be used for hockey, figure skating and other activities, though it’s unclear how quickly the soccer turf will be removed after the team’s matches.
In 2020, the city Parks and Recreation Department was considering keeping the ice skating rink closed or even turning it into an indoor multipurpose field for soccer and other sports after the pandemic. At the time, the city’s former parks and recreation director, John Muñoz, said the ice rink lost on average $336,000 annually, based on data from 2015 to 2019. During that time, it was reported the rink made an average of $164,000 annually in revenue from skate rentals and renting out the rink and spent an average of $501,000 to maintain the facility.
Berendzen said local ice skaters filed a public records request and learned the city misrepresented the costs of the rink by not accounting for how much it made off “ice arena user fees.”
These records revealed the city generated roughly $314,000 from the ice skating rink in user fees, skate rentals and renting out the rink, meaning the facility was actually losing just over $187,000 annually on average.
“At the time, the city flat-out lied about the revenue that the rink was bringing in, and it wasn’t losing money like it portrayed,” Berendzen said. “There is the feeling in the skating community that there is a desire to perhaps work towards simply getting rid of the rink, and that this could be a first step in making that happen.”
Webber said there are no plans to close the rink and the decision to bring in a soccer team had nothing to do with its operating costs.
“I think there’s a lot of concern from the skating community that the numbers weren’t accurate, but there’s never been an interest in doing anything other than bringing the rink back and making it even better,” Webber said in a recent interview.
Webber said the soccer team’s owner, David Fresquez, approached the city with the idea of bringing the team to Santa Fe.
“He had an opportunity to get a franchise with the indoor soccer league and wanted a letter of support and also wanted to talk through different ways we could help bring it into existence,” Webber said. “So there was a time crunch in order for him to have the ability to secure the franchise, and now we’re looking at ways to operationalize it and work with the soccer community and with the ice skating community.”
Fresquez did not return calls for comment Wednesday.
In the coming months, a name and logo will be rolled out for consideration and the city plans town hall discussions on the team. Webber said the city will also analyze the cost of creating a soccer field at the ice skating rink and of the overall project.