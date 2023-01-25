Plans to use the Genoveva Chavez Community Center ice skating facility as the playing surface for a new arena soccer team announced last month are receiving a cold reception from some winter sports enthusiasts.

“It’s a fantastic facility, and we’re really worried about how it will displace the community that we’ve created at the ice rink and the recreation opportunities that will be limited,” said Tammy Berendzen, president of the Santa Fe Skating Club.

While use of the ice will be possible between games, Berendzen said she is concerned the change will interrupt many planned activities, including the Learn to Skate program, youth hockey and free skating hours. She also accused the city of misrepresenting the rink’s finances by claiming the rink is more of a money pit than it actually is.

