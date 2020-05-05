Two men detained at the Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral have filed a lawsuit accusing federal officials of violating their rights by failing to provide them adequate access to legal counsel and a fair hearing.
Franklin Gomez Carranza, 21, of Honduras and Ruben Torres Jauregui, 29, of Cuba — who are seeking asylum in the U.S. — filed the complaint Monday in U.S. District Court in New Mexico against officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which operates the detention center, and the Homeland Security Department.
The men say in their complaint that officials have refused to provide them access to free or affordable phone calls and won't allow them privacy when they are speaking with their attorneys on the phone — a problem that has been exacerbated by restrictions on in-person visits from attorneys due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The men are asking the court to order the federal agencies to remedy the situation and make provisions for indigent detainees.
They also are requesting that their lawsuit be declared a class action.
“As a matter of policy, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement does not comment on pending litigation," a spokeswoman for the agency said in an email Tuesday.
"However, lack of comment should not be construed as agreement with or stipulation to any of the allegations," she added.
