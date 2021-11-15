Only a few weeks after a tragedy on a New Mexico movie set created a nationwide debate about working conditions, the union representing more than 90 trades in the film, television and streaming services industries approved a three-year contract — but only by a thin margin.
Variety reported large numbers of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts members were not satisfied with measures to address “oppressive working conditions.”
In the popular vote, 50.3 percent of IATSE voting members approved the new contract and 49.7 voted no, the union announced Monday.
IATSE uses an electoral college system with each of 36 local unions — such as IATSE Local 480 in New Mexico — assigned a certain number of delegates (for New Mexico's Local 480, it was 15). In the combined delegate count, 359 voted yes and 282 voted no for 56 percent approval.
Combined, 22 local unions voted yes and 14 locals rejected the contract, IATSE reported in a news release. Local 480 approved the contract but the vote breakdown was not provided, Local 480 President Liz Pecos wrote in brief email answers to The New Mexican.
Local 480 has about 1,600 members in New Mexico and about 300 living in the Santa Fe area. The local currently has members working in eight New Mexico shows in production and three in preparation, Pecos said.
IATSE represents most of the trade crafts but not directors, writers or actors.
The IATSE agreement with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers calls for 3 percent pay raises each of the three years with higher minimums set for some trades, especially for IATSE members working for shows appearing on streaming services.
But the major sticking point that in early October nearly led to the largest strike in IATSE history revolved around working conditions— particularly very long working hours that sometimes exceed 14-hour days, with only a few hours until the next workday.
IATSE Local 480 member John Emmons, a set medic, said he voted no on the contract.
“I didn’t like the fact that long hours weren’t addressed as I’d like them to be,” Emmons wrote in a Facebook message to The New Mexican. “I felt we deserved a larger raise as well. I also want our industry to stop giving lip service to safety issues and better address them. The recent tragedy on the set of ‘Rust’ being a prime example.”
A cinematographer was killed and the movie's director was wounded by a gun fired by actor and producer Alec Baldwin at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set in October. An investigation into the death of Halyna Hutchins continues amid questions about safety on the set.
The contract calls for a 54-hour weekend rest period and 10 hours off between shifts. But work days were not shortened, leading to the large “no” votes, Variety reported.
“Our goal was to achieve fair contracts that work for IATSE members in television and film — that address quality-of-life issues and conditions on the job like rest and meal breaks,” IATSE International President Matthew Loeb said in a news release. “We met our objectives for this round of bargaining and built a strong foundation for future agreements.”
New Mexico has six studios with 23 soundstages and numerous other smaller production companies and studios without soundstages. MovieMaker magazine ranks Albuquerque as the No. 1 big city for filmmakers to live in, not counting New York and Los Angeles, and Santa Fe is the No. 2 small city. Businessfacilities.com ranks New Mexico at No. 2 behind Georgia as “film production leaders.”
IATSE negotiations with the industry lingered for five months until hitting a wall in September, leading to a strike authorization vote with 98 percent approval from the 90 percent member turnout to vote. Instead of calling for a strike, IATSE leaders again sat down with movie and television producers and, on Oct. 16, announced a tentative agreement and Nov. 12-14 vote dates.
The contract ratification involved two IATSE groups: the basic agreement, covering 13 West Coast locals, where 50.4 percent of the members voted no but eight of 13 locals approved the contract; and the area standards agreement for the 23 other locals, including Local 480, with 52 percent approving the contract as well as 14 locals.
