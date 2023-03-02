On Thursday, Al Burgemeister from Milwaukee, Wis., peruses the exhibits at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, which was recently named in a USA Today poll as one of the top art museums in the country.
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts Curatorial Assistant Erika Knecht gathers student artwork Thursday while assembling the museum's annual IAIA Bachelor of Fine Arts exhibition. The museum was recently named one of the top art museums in the country in a USA Today poll.
Patsy Phillips said one of the things that makes her museum so special is how it shows what’s happening in the Indigenous world through art.
Phillips, the director of the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, said that’s likely part of the reason it has been named the third-best art museum in the U.S. in the USA Today10 Best Readers’ Choice contest for 2023.
With a collection of some 7,500 pieces made by contemporary Native artists, the museum prides itself on being the country’s only museum dedicated to exhibiting, collecting and interpreting some of their most progressive work. Phillips said these pieces often come with a message about what life is like for Indigenous people around the world, exploring topics like the destruction of the environment, self-identity as an Indigenous person and historic trauma.
“When people come here, they’re surprised I think, initially, because they want to see sometimes what we would call baskets and pots, and that’s not what we typically have, or if we do, they’re very contemporary,” Phillips said in an interview.
The top 20 finalists for USA Today’s ranking were selected by a panel of experts and editors and were voted on by readers to determine the top 10.
The Detroit Institute of Arts in Michigan came in at No. 1, followed by the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore at No. 2.
Santa Fe’s Museum of International Folk Art came in at No. 10. The museum celebrates “the art of the handmade,” with an extensive collection of over 130,000 objects from over 100 nations and six continents, including textiles, toys, ceramics and carvings.
The Museum of Contemporary Native Arts was founded in 1972 by the Institute of American Indian Arts, formerly known as the Institute of American Indian and Alaska Native Culture and Arts Development. Housed at the Santa Fe Indian School, the museum was initially started to display work the school collected from the student honors program. The museum was moved in 1992 to its current location, known as the Federal Building and formerly home to a post office, after architects restored it to its original 1922 Pueblo Revival style. Today, visitors can still see work from IAIA students that date back to the 1960s.
While the museum initially focused on local Native American art, it went international in 2021 with the exhibit Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology, which includes work from Indigenous artists from Australia, Canada, Greenland, Japan, the Pacific Islands and the United States. The traveling exhibition documents artists’ responses to the impacts of nuclear testing, nuclear accidents and uranium mining on Native peoples and the environment. Since then, it has displayed work from Native creators from around the world, including Rick Rivet, a Métis artist from the Canadian Arctic.
Unlike IAIA, the Museum of International Folk Art always focused on works from different countries. It was founded in 1953 by Florence Dibell Bartlett, a wealthy Chicagoan who began visiting New Mexico in the 1920s. Over the years, it grew to include a Hispanic Heritage Wing and Contemporary Hispanic Gallery, along with other additions.
This is not the first time these Santa Fe museums have taken home the title of one of the best in the country. The Museum of International Folk Art previously placed ninth in 2022, and the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts placed third in 2021 and sixth in 2022.
Even with those achievements under its belt, Phillips said IAIA’s staff isn’t in it to win.
“For us, it’s not about the competition; it’s about the recognition,” Phillips said in an interview. “We’re a small staff, and everybody works really hard, so to get that recognition is really nice for everyone here.”
Eddy Vargas, the assistant manager for the museum’s shop, echoed that sentiment.
“It’s actually amazing because of all the museums that are on the list, we are the only Indigenous art museum,” Vargas said. “The fact that we are even [one of] the top five is great, like we beat the Met. … It’s just amazing that our little museum here is kind of making an impact.”
Vargas said that as more people are exposed to Native stories through TV and media, he thinks it’s important to uplift the voices and the artists that experienced them.
“So many times our story has been told by non-Natives. Even to this day, I ride the train from Albuquerque here for work, and we pass by the pueblos in Northern New Mexico every day, there’s a new group of non-Indians talking about the problem we face,” Vargas said. “So finally, we’re able to have the spotlight on us, telling our stories, straight from our ancestors, from our elders, from the way we live on the reservations, or off the reservations, and the impact it has on us. It’s important for people to hear it.”