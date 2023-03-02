Patsy Phillips said one of the things that makes her museum so special is how it shows what’s happening in the Indigenous world through art.

Phillips, the director of the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, said that’s likely part of the reason it has been named the third-best art museum in the U.S. in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest for 2023.

With a collection of some 7,500 pieces made by contemporary Native artists, the museum prides itself on being the country’s only museum dedicated to exhibiting, collecting and interpreting some of their most progressive work. Phillips said these pieces often come with a message about what life is like for Indigenous people around the world, exploring topics like the destruction of the environment, self-identity as an Indigenous person and historic trauma.