Darlene Peshlakai still doesn't know all the details surrounding the deaths of two of her daughters — 13 years after they were killed in a crash near the intersection of Cerrillos and Cristo's roads. 

"I don't know if it's because I don't want to know, or I want to take it a little at a time," Peshlakai said in an interview Sunday. 

Darlene and David Peshlakai lost two daughters — Del Lynn, 19, and 17-year-old Deshauna — on March 5, 2010, after a drunken driver rear-ended their car with a pickup truck. The family, who are from the Navajo Nation and live in Naschitti, was traveling south on Cerrillos Road after a state basketball game. 