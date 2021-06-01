Zozobra is expected to dazzle and warm a large gathering this year as the bogeyman burns away the pandemic’s lingering gloom.
Loosening COVID-19 restrictions should allow a full-sized crowd to revel at the foot of the giant blazing marionette Sept. 4, unlike last year when the fiery spectacle could only be viewed remotely.
It’s one more sign the pandemic is lifting.
Eventgoers are encouraged to don 1980s fashion, whether it’s mimicking their favorite John Hughes teen movie character or Madonna’s midriff-baring MTV garb.
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, which is organizing the event at Fort Marcy Ballpark, will pay tribute to the 1980s as part of its 10-year Zozobra Decades Project. It had to forgo the retro theme last year and will make up for it this time around with an amped-up double dose.
“We will be having a 1980s dance party,” lead organizer Ray Sandoval said. “The ’80s was all about going over the top, so I can tell you, we’re definitely going over the top.”
Huge screens will show MTV videos of that decade’s artists, he said. People can email requests of their favorite singers and bands at The Official Burning of Zozobra Facebook page.
Torch bearers will be dressed as the Ghostbusters, and Old Man Gloom will sport a “surprise” ’80s costume before he goes up in flames, Sandoval said.
KOAT-TV will broadcast the event for those who still don’t feel comfortable in a big crowd, Sandoval said, noting an estimated 63,000 people attended in 2019.
Every year since 2014, a subsequent decade has been featured, leading up to the event’s 100th anniversary in 2024.
Sandoval said organizers were able to skip the theme last year without throwing off the upcoming anniversary.
Last year was so horrible, he added, it needed its own Zozobra.
This year, tickets will cost $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Children 10 and under can enter for free.
There also will be several premium viewing areas, with tickets ranging from $70 to $100.
For a dollar, participants can buy a “gloom” in which they scribble something bad they experienced in 2021 on a slip of paper. The glooms are burned with the marionette. Last year, the Kiwanis Club collected 63,000 glooms.
Proceeds from the show go to local nonprofits and education programs.
Zozobra first burned in an open field not far from what is now the main branch of the Santa Fe Public Library. The venue was changed to Fort Marcy Ballpark in the 1930s.
The marionette has grown over the years, from about 18 feet tall in the 1920s to about 50 feet in recent times. Over the decades, Zozobra’s appearance has changed to reflect the life and times of his burning.
“We want to be able to come together as a community and really just be able to celebrate one another,” Sandoval said. “And what better way to do that than with the biggest 1980s dance party you can think of?”
